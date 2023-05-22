Manipur extends internet ban to curb spread of hate speech

The Manipur government has extended the ban on internet services across the state for five more days in order to curb the spread of hate speeches and maintain peace amid reports of sporadic incidents of violence, an official order said on Sunday.

The north-eastern state was rocked by ethnic clashes in the first week of May, in which at least 73 people were killed and thousands were displaced. The immediate trigger for the violence was a single-judge bench order of March 27 which directed the state to send within four weeks a recommendation to the

Centre on the demand for scheduled tribe (ST) status by the Meitei community. The widespread violence was marked by arson, rioting and targeted, prompting the state government to issue shoot-at-sight orders, enforce a curfew and ban internet services. The ban was extended in subsequent directives till May 20.

The latest order, signed by the state government’s commissioner of the home department, said there was apprehension that anti-social elements might use “social media to disseminate images, hate speech, and hate video messages, which could have serious repercussions for the law and order situation”.

The order said that since there was “an imminent danger of loss of life and /or damage to public/private property, and widespread disturbances to public tranquillity and communal harmony,” the authorities were banning all mobile internet and broadband services till May 26. Speaking on condition of anonymity, a Manipur police officer said while the restrictions on internet services were in place since the violence broke out, government offices started getting restricted access to it. “Internet has not been restored since it was banned earlier this month. The government offices, especially offices of senior police officers, have restricted internet working at their locations for operations purposes,” the officer said requesting anonymity.

Efforts being made to reach normalcy: CM

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Saturday said all possible efforts were being taken to restore peace and normalcy in the violence-hit state. “Every community residing in the state is like a family member and it is a part of life that family members sometimes quarrel with one another… There is a need to put in efforts to restore love and brotherhood among different communities,” he said.

(With inputs from Imphal)

