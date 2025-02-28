Manipur governor extends deadline to surrender looted, illegal arms till March 6

Manipur governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Friday extended the deadline for the surrender of looted and illegal arms until 4 pm on March 6, following demands from both valley and hill areas for additional time. The deadline to surrender illegal weapons in Manipur has been extended(AFP)

Earlier, the governor in a statement on February 20, calling for all people in the hills and valleys of the state to voluntarily surrender all looted and illegally held weapons and ammunition to the nearest police station, outpost or security forces camp within seven days.

In an official statement on Friday, Governor Bhalla said, “Upon expiry of the seven-day deadline for voluntary surrender of such arms, there has been demand from both valley and hill areas to extend the period for surrender. I have considered the request and decided to extend the deadline up to 4pm of 06 March 2025 for voluntary surrender of such arms.”

The governor also said that during this period, no individual who possesses looted or illegal weapons and ammunition will be punished if they surrender them.

However, if not surrendered, any individual found having such arms and ammunition after the deadline will face strict legal action. The police and security forces will conduct operations after the deadline to identify those who have not given up their weapons.

In his statement, Governor Bhalla called for people to “come forward and choose peace.”

He added, This is the last opportunity for everyone concerned to contribute to peace, communal harmony, safeguarding the future of our youths, and security of our society. We again request all those still in possession of such weapons to avail themselves of this final chance to surrender them without any fear of prosecution within the given period."

During the previous seven-day period, which ended on Thursday, more than 300 weapons had been surrendered, primarily from the valley districts.

After two years of violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo groups in the state, which left thousands displaced and hundreds killed, the Centre imposed President's rule in Manipur on February 13, 2025, following CM Biren Singh's resignation. The state assembly has been put under suspended animation.