Drones used in Manipur attacks supplied by vendors based in Delhi, Haryana: NIA

The drones used in the Manipur attacks last year in September at Koutruk and Kadangband, were supplied by vendors based in Delhi and Haryana, a National Investigation Agency (NIA) report stated. The NIA’s investigation report cited eyewitness accounts stating that more than 40 bombs were dropped. (Representative file photo)

In its application before the special court NIA, Manipur, the agency, under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS), sought permission for the submission of a production-cum-seizure memo and its audio-video recording.

The NIA report revealed that the drones and accessories used to drop the bombs were procured by Khaigoulen Kipgen alias David of Gamngai village, Motbung, Senapati district, Manipur. He allegedly collected the equipment from multiple sources, including Delhi-based Mayank Sharma and Rohtak-based Vikram Chaudhary.

Additionally, another individual, Laikangbam Albert Singh, procured drones and accessories, including batteries, after making an online payment to Mayank Sharma and Vikram Chaudhary, the report added.

The NIA’s investigation report, submitted before the Special Court NIA, Manipur, cited eyewitness accounts stating that more than 40 bombs were dropped in Koutruk and Kadangband villages during the attack.

Unknown armed members from the Kuki community allegedly launched aerial bombing using drones while simultaneously attacking the villages from the Western Hill range of Koutruk and Kadangband using sophisticated weapons, including sniper rifles and grenade launchers.

During the attack a woman from Phayeng Umang Leikai, Imphal West, was killed in Koutruk, while her 9-year-old daughter sustained injuries.

A case was initially registered under first information report (FIR) No. 30(9)2024 at Lamshang Police Station under the Sections 147, 148, 109, 103(2), 118(2), and 351(2) of the BNSS, Section 25(1-B) of the Arms Act, Section 3 of the Explosive Substances Act and Section 16 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

During the investigation, a sub-inspector Soraisham Surjakumar Singh at Lamshang Police Station, was examined, and his statement was recorded under Section 180 of the BNSS.

Following an order from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the case was officially handed over to the NIA on September 17, 2024. The agency then re-registered the case under FIR No. RC-12/2024/NIA/IMP on September 18, 2024, under similar sections of the BNSS, Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act, and UAPA.

Upon reviewing the NIA’s petition, the special court granted approval, allowing the agency to open, count, and submit sealed evidence and video recordings for further investigation.

Authorities continue to probe the case, aiming to identify all individuals involved in the supply and execution of the drone attacks.