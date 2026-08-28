Manipur: Grenade explodes at BJP MLA Sapam Ranjan Singh’s Imphal home

A grenade exploded at the Imphal West residence of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and Manipur government spokesperson Sapam Ranjan Singh in the early hours of Friday, police said.

A case was registered and an investigation is underway to nab those responsible for the attack.

Police officers said that the explosion took place at around 1.30 am on Friday behind the residence of the MLA within the premises of the residential compound. However, no casualties were reported in the incident.

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A case was registered and an investigation is underway to nab those responsible for the attack.

Singh said a loud explosion was heard at around 1.30 am, following which he learnt that an explosive had detonated behind his residence. “I really condemn that because, luckily, with God’s grace, no one was hurt. Such things should never ever be repeated,” he said.

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Chief minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh visited Singh’s residence on Friday afternoon and personally inspected the site of the blast.

“Visited the residence of MLA Dr. Sapam Ranjan Singh at Konthoujam Mayai Leikai following a bomb blast at his residence early this morning. I strongly condemn such senseless and barbaric attack on the residence of a people’s representative. This act of violence is an attack on our democracy and the perpetrators will be brought to justice soon,” Khemchand posted on his X account.

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{{^usCountry}} Women from Konthoujam staged a sit-in protest at the gate of the MLA’s residence, condemning the attack and demanding that such incidents be stopped. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Women from Konthoujam staged a sit-in protest at the gate of the MLA’s residence, condemning the attack and demanding that such incidents be stopped. {{/usCountry}}

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The incident comes a day after Sapam Ranjan Singh returned to Imphal from New Delhi, where he had met Central leaders in connection with the prevailing issues in Manipur.

Security personnel are investigating the circumstances surrounding the blast, and efforts are underway to ascertain the nature of the explosive and identify those responsible.