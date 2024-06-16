Manipur HC issues notice to state edu dept on PIL by transgender medical officer

Imphal: The Manipur high court has issued notice to the state education department on a petition by a transgender medical officer to change name and gender in certificates, officials aware of the matter said on Saturday. Manipur high court (Representative Photo)

The PIL was filed after the education department of Manipur allegedly refused to issue a fresh degree and other educational certificates to Beoncy Laishram, even after receiving recognition from the deputy commissioner to change her name and gender identity.

According to Laishram’s petition, she was born biologically male and was given the name Baboi at birth. However, she has since transitioned to female and changed her name to Beoncy. She had approached the Chairman of the Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BOSEM) to change her name on her degree certificate but was informed she needed a court order first.

Laishram, 32, a medical officer at a private medical hospital in Imphal, then approached the high court to direct the Manipur education department to issue fresh certificates for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), Higher Secondary School Leaving Certification Examination (HSSLCE), Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Medical Council Registration Certificate, and other educational certificates.

After the change is made in the HSLC examination certificate, other degree certificates could be issued as revised certificates.

In her petition, Laishram also requested the court to direct BOSEM and the Directorate of Education to issue a circular espousing the rights of transgender persons to change their name and gender on educational certificates.

Additionally, the petition also seeks that the registrar of Manipur University update the degree certificates to reflect their name and gender changes and to provide revised certificates based on their applications without requiring them to approach the courts.

Hearing the plea on Thursday, a single bench of justice Ahanthem Bimol issued a notice to the educational departments to respond within three weeks.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Laishram said that due to the lack of knowledge about the Supreme Court’s NALSA judgement and Transgender Protection of Right Rules, 2020, by government institutions of Manipur, she is facing problems in her career. She described the lack of awareness on such a critical issue by state education department officials as unfortunate.

Laishram added that several other transgender individuals, including even those who have undergone gender reassignment surgery, might face similar issues, leading to concerns about their careers and emphasising the need for proper public awareness about the Transgender Act.

The NALSA case judgement led to the recognition of transgender people as the ‘third gender’ by the Supreme Court of India.