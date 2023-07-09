High court clears restricted internet trials in Manipur; security forces fire to disperse mob

The Manipur high court ordered the state government to carry out “physical trials” of partially restoring internet services in the state, where data services have been snapped since ethnic clashes broke out on May 3, appearing to agree to a suggestion by authorities to restart a severely restricted form of connectivity.

Indian army soldiers patrol during a security operation in Manipur (via Reuters)(HT_PRINT)

On Friday, the high court, while hearing multiple petitions seeking connectivity to be restored, ordered the government to begin restoring some connectivity as per recommendations of a 12-member expert committee.

While the specifics of the internet restoration trials were not immediately clear, the expert committee recommended that wired internet connections — these include fibre broadbands to homes and leased line to institutions and businesses — can be brought back online but with limited speed of 10mbps and social media services being blocked.

The decision comes as security forces struggled to get a hold of the situation. On Saturday, a mob of roughly 200 people attempted to raid a police station and take away weapons, forcing security forces to open fire, news agency PTI said quoting sources.

Two columns of personnel — one each of the Army and the Assam Rifles — were moved to the Songdo village late on Friday, which then provided reinforcements for the incident on Saturday at Kangla Fort. At Bishnupur, one of the most sensitive areas, induction of additional Border Security Forces was met with protests from locals at the market.

Gunfire too was intermittently reported from several districts, PTI reported. On Friday, officials said four people, including a Manipur Police commando and a teenager, were killed in clashes between two communities in the Kangvai area of Bishnupur district.

The tense situation, which has claimed the lives of at least 127 people since clashes first broke out, has prompted the government to restrict internet services in order to avoid content that can fan the ethnic dispute.

Snapping internet connectivity is a drastic measure. The restrictions have meant most essential digital services are offline, including those that allow learning and commerce. There is no doubt the situation too is dire, but the administration and security forces must work together to find a safe way to restore connectivity.

The court has asked the government to restore wired internet connections on a “case-to-case” basis after ensuring the recommendations of the expert committee are taken into account. The recommendations also included banning the use of wireless internet routers and virtual private network (VPN) software, which can work around some bans, such as those on social media. The panel also suggested that people who seek their internet to be restored be given static IP addresses — which would make their activity easier to trace — and be asked to sign undertakings that they will not spread any information that can exacerbate the law-and-order crisis.

“In the event of any violation, he or she shall be liable to be punished as per provisions of relevant laws... and the subscriber shall be fixed personally responsible for any leakage/activities done by the secondary user of internet through WiFi or hotspot,” the recommendation said, according to PTI.

