Manipur imposes new Covid restrictions, night curfew to continue till Feb 28

IMPHAL: The Manipur government on Saturday revised the Covid-19 restrictions including night curfew from 9pm to 5am in the state and the order will remain in force till February 28.

Dr Rajesh Kumar, chief secretary, Manipur, who is also the chairperson of the executive committee of the state disaster management authority, issued the order “in view of the huge increase of infection by the highly mutant Covid-19 variant Omicron in the country”.

As per the order, physical classes will be only for class IX and above while the number of students should not exceed 50 percent of the capacity of the classroom.

“Online classes should be increased and physical classes reduced,” the order said, adding, “Only online classes in coaching centres and private tuition centres (No physical classes).”

Directing the shopping malls to ensure limiting the number of customers to 50 percent inside the mall and strict observance of Covid appropriate behaviour, the order said that the eating areas of hotels or restaurants shall allow and serve only 50 percent capacity while the Gymnasium and fitness centres may open from 5am to 12noon.

All shops and commercial establishments can open from 8 am to 5 pm. However, shops selling fish, poultry and poultry products, milk and fresh milk products are to open from 8 am to 1 pm, the order added. In respect of shops in Thangal and Paona Bazar, the shops may open from 7am to 5pm.

All Central and state government offices can function with 66 per cent physical attendance of employees by taking adequate precaution and strictly following Covid appropriate behaviour, the order said.

Gathering is allowed subject to a maximum of 50 persons or half of the capacity whichever is less in case of closed spaces and maximum 200 persons in case of open spaces, it added.

Meanwhile, the state on Saturday reported one Covid death from Imphal East district in the last 24 hours.The death toll stands at 2,038.

The state also reported 425 new Covid-19 cases after 2,615 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, officials said. The positivity rate is 16.3 percent. Thus, the state’s tally increased to 1,32,581 with 3934 active cases.

With 294 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total number of recovered Covid-19 cases in Manipur reached 1,26,609. Thus, the state’s recovery rate declined to 95.50 %.

According to latest official reports, the state has so far given 24,79,919 doses of Covid vaccines including 14,13,057 first and 10,42,114 second doses besides 24,748 precautionary doses to the residents.

