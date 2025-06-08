Manipur: Internet suspended amid violent protests, curfew imposed in Bishnupur

Internet and mobile data services have been suspended in the valley districts of Manipur following violent protests and clashes between protesters and security forces in the state capital on Saturday evening. A curfew has been imposed in Bishnupur district while prohibitory orders barring movement of five or more people have been issued in other valley districts of Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal and Kakching. Internet services would remain suspended for 5 days starting June 7 because of an imminent danger of loss of life and/or damage to public/private property, and widespread disturbances in Manipur. (File)(PTI)

At around 2 am on Sunday, Manipur police confirmed the development on social media platform X(formerly Twitter) and shared order copies of the suspension of internet services, curfew and prohibitory orders.

The order related to suspension of internet services for five days issued by Commissioner and Home Secretary of Manipur said - “In view of the prevailing law and order situation in the State of Manipur especially in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching & Bishnupur districts of Manipur, there is apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions for the law and order situation in the State of Manipur.”

The order said that internet services would remain suspended for 5 days starting June 7 because of an imminent danger of loss of life and/or damage to public/private property, and wide spread disturbances to public tranquillity and communal harmony, as a result of inflammatory material and false rumours, via social media and messaging using mobile services.

Fresh protests broke out in the streets of Imphal valley, with protesters storming a police post after reports of reports of the arrest of five volunteers of Arambai Tenggol, a Meitei group, including one of the group’s commanders. An irate mob stormed the Kwakeithel Police Outpost in Imphal West, in the evening demanding the immediate release of the arrested individuals. In response, security forces fired several rounds to disperse the crowd. During the incident, at least three people, including two journalists, sustained injuries. At many locations, protesters also clashed with security forces.

Meanwhile, the international border town of Moreh, which is in the hill district of Tengnoupal was shut on Saturday because of protests by residents over the arrest of a Kuki-Zo man. To be sure, there have been no reports of violence in Moreh, even as residents have protested the arrest and the town, which shares its border with Myanmar is on high alert.

The Manipur administration is yet to issue a statement on the sudden turn of events that has again roiled the state.