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Manipur’s Kamjong hit by 5.2 magnitude earthquake; no damage reported

There were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties at the time of filing this report.

Updated on: Apr 21, 2026 07:04 am IST
Written by Shubham Pandey
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A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck Manipur early Tuesday morning, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS). The tremor occurred at 5:59:33 IST on April 21, with its epicentre located in Kamjong.

Earthquake in Manipur's Kamjong of Magnitude 5.2. (Unsplash/Representative)

"EQ of M: 5.2, On: 21/04/2026 05:59:33 IST, Lat: 24.703 N, Long: 94.415 E, Depth: 62 Km, Location: Kamjong, Manipur," the NCS X post read.

The quake originated at a depth of 62 kilometres beneath the surface, indicating a moderately deep seismic event. There were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties at the time of filing this report.

Unrest continues in Manipur

Women’s group Meira Paibis has called a five-day shutdown starting Sunday to protest the April 7 bomb attack at Tronglaobi in Bishnupur district, where a five-year-old boy and his six-month-old sister were killed while asleep and their mother was injured.

Subsequent protests over the incident turned violent, with three people killed and around 30 others injured after a mob attempted to storm a nearby CRPF camp and security forces opened fire.

(With PTI inputs)

 
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