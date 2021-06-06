Manipur: Mob torches Assam Rifles’ vehicles after civilian dies in firing

A mob of villagers torched two Assam Rifles vehicles in Manipur after an officer of the paramilitary forces allegedly shot dead a civilian, according to reports.

The incident took place at Chalwa village, about 50 km west of Kangpokpi district headquarters in Manipur, on Friday night, local residents said.

The deceased civilian has been identified as Mangboilal Lhouvum (29), a daily wage labourer from Chalwa village in the district. He was seriously injured and succumbed to his injuries later, locals said. The victim suffered the bullet injuries in Chalwa village on Friday night and he succumbed to his injuries on way to a hospital in state capital Imphal early Saturday, Superintendent of Police P Goulungmuon Singsit said according to news agency PTI.

According to reports, an officer of the rank of major, who is attached to the 44 Assam Rifles at Banglabung, an adjoining village of Chalwa village, was taken to police custody.

It was not immediately known what exactly led to Friday night’s incident at Chalwa village. The concerned officer in-charge of state police at Chalwa area could not be reached till the filing of the report. The Assam Rifles authority has also not made any comment yet.

