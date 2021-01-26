IND USA
Manipur: Musician Rewben Mashangva, designer Hanjabam Radhe Devi get Padma Shri

Mashangva is known for reviving the musical tradition of Manipur’s Tangkhul tribe, and the use of traditional musical instruments, while Devi is a Potloi Setpi, or traditional bridal wear designer
By Sobhapati Samom
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 03:33 PM IST
Rewben Mashangva. (Sourced)

Manipur’s tribal folk musician and singer Rewben Mashangva, 60, and designer Hanjabam Radhe Devi have been conferred with Padma Shri awards for their services to arts. Mashangva is known for reviving the musical tradition of Manipur’s Tangkhul tribe, and the use of traditional musical instruments.

Hanjabam Radhe Devi. (Sourced)

Devi is a Potloi Setpi, or traditional bridal wear designer. The Potloi comprises a stiff cylindrical skirt, a blouse, a woven belt around the waist, and a delicate muslin shawl.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh congratulated the two. “Conferring two @PadmaAwards to a small State of Manipur is indeed a recognition for its contribution for humanity, nation & society. Thank you Hon’ble President, Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji, PM @narendramodi ji andHM @AmitShah ji for your acknowledgement & encouragement,” he tweeted.

