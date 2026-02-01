Edit Profile
    Manipur NDA legislators to meet in Delhi days before extension of prez rule ends

    BJP lawmaker and former chief minister N Biren Singh said that the meeting in New Delhi is likely to be about the new government formation

    Published on: Feb 01, 2026 6:51 PM IST
    By Thomas Ngangom
    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) legislators on Sunday left for New Delhi for a meeting on Monday, days before the six-month extension of the president’s rule in the ethnic violence-hit northeastern state ends. The president’s rule was imposed on February 13 last year as sporadic violence continued in the state.

    Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh said all NDA legislators have been called for the meeting. (X)
    “We earlier had a meeting of the BJP legislators. This time, all the legislators of NDA have been called...so it is likely about the new government formation,” BJP lawmaker and former chief minister N Biren Singh told the media at the Imphal airport before his departure to Delhi.

    BJP’s Manipur chief A Sharda Devi hoped the Monday meeting would lead to the formation of a new popular government.

    In the 60-member Manipur Assembly, the BJP has 32 seats, the National People’s Party seven, Janata Dal (United) six, Naga People’s Front five, Kuki People’s Alliance two, and the Congress five. There are also three independent lawmakers. Among the 32 BJP lawmakers, seven Kuki-Zo legislators have been demanding a separate administration.

    On December 14, BJP legislators, including four Kuki-Zo, met BJP national general secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh and northeast coordinator Sambit Patra in Delhi and resolved to restore peace and progress in Manipur.

