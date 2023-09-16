Manipur panel files 59 sexual violence cases, 5 handed to CBI

The Manipur State Commission for Women has registered 59 cases of sexual crimes against women in the northeastern border state, and handed over five of these to the Central Bureau of Investigation for further inquiries.

(REUTERS)

“These five cases handed over to the CBI are related to crimes against women that took place during the ongoing violence in the state,” commission chairperson Uika Salam said.

A total of 59 cases related to crimes against women, including rape, sexual assault and domestic violence in the state from September last year till date were registered with the commission. Of these, 36 cases were disposed of, four were kept in abeyance and 19 cases are still being looked at.

The commission has taken up cases from all over the state, with the majority of cases coming from valley districts of the state which include Imphal West,Imphal East,Thoubal and Kakching. Some cases from Kangpokpi Churachandpur, Chandel and Jiribam districts were also registered.

“We’re still looking for necessary information by visiting the relief camps, so that we can take up as many cases as the commission is committed to ensuring justice is served to all victims of violence,” Salam said.

Regarding the framing of a state gender policy, she said a draft to be submitted to the state government is almost complete. “We’re planning to submit it to the government within the current month,”she said.

The state gender policy is aimed at addressing the root causes of gender violence and ensuring that women and girls have equal rights and opportunities.

Manipur had been witnessing ethnic violence between the Kuki and Meitei communities since the first week of May, in which 175 persons have been killed,1,108 injured, 32 missing and nearly 50,000 people displaced, widespread arson and destruction of property.

