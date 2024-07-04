Manipur: Plastic bottles clogging rivers, causing flood, say officials

Imphal: The officials in Manipur have attributed improper disposal of single-use plastic bottles as one reason for blocking of river water flow, leading to flooding in residential areas after many parts of Imphal Valley were inundated due to the rise in water levels of rivers amid heavy rainfall. Officials in Manipur said that plastic has led to obstruction of river water flow, potentially contributing to floods in valley regions (HT Photo/Sourced)

Earlier, the Manipur government imposed a ban on single-use plastic bottles and plastic carrying bags less than 75 microns in thickness until December 30, 2022. From December 31, 2022, plastic carrying bags with less than 120 microns in thickness are also banned.

Thaonaojam Alexander, a development officer at the department of environment and climate change, told the Hindustan Times on Wednesday about the necessity for people to stop disposing of waste materials, especially used plastic bottles and bags, along river banks. He warned that such practices could significantly obstruct river water flow, potentially contributing to floods in valley regions.

Since July 1, Manipur has experienced incessant rainfall, causing water levels in major rivers flowing through Imphal Valley to rise above flood levels. During the previous flood caused by Cyclone Remal, a large number of used plastic bottles and other plastic waste items were observed blocking the flow of rivers, particularly in the Nambul River.

The Nambul River, which passes through Imphal city, is considered one of the most polluted rivers in the state. It flows through the congested Khwairamband Market area, where waste is often disposed of along its banks. After meeting ‘Naga Nullah,’ the river continues towards Loktak Lake.

Due to the impact of southwest monsoon rains, major rivers, including Nambul, Imphal, and Iril, have overflowed and breached their banks, causing inundation in parts of Imphal East and West.

During the second flood, significant amounts of used plastic bottles and other plastic items were found obstructing the flow of the Imphal River at Salanthong in Imphal East.

Thaonaojam Alexander emphasized that despite government efforts to raise awareness, many people continue to dump waste on river banks. He cited the tons of used plastic blocking the flow at Salanthong as evidence of the need for greater awareness and responsible waste disposal practices.

He appealed to the public to dispose of waste properly to maintain clean surroundings.

Alexander mentioned that during the earlier flood caused by Cyclone Remal, the department had collected around 30 truckloads of used plastic bottles and other plastic waste materials from various spots along the Nambul River stretch. This may have contributed to less overflow along the Nambul River during the current flood.

To prevent disturbances in water flow in the Imphal River, the department is actively cleaning and removing used water bottles and other plastic items stuck along the river course, Alexander added.

He also stated that the department will continue surveying the Imphal River stretch to remove other pollutants that could disrupt its flow, and similar surveys will be conducted for the Iril River.

According to the daily report from the Water Resources Department, until 10 am Thursday, water levels in major rivers are decreasing from the high flood level to the flood level. However, all rivers remain above the warning level.

Meanwhile, the directorate of education (school) issued an order on Thursday extending the holiday for schools and colleges (private, government-aided, and central schools) for an additional two days until July 6 due to worsening flood conditions that have submerged residential areas and educational institutions.

Earlier, the directorate of education (school) had announced to close all schools in the state on July 3 and 4.

It also mentioned that departments involved in rescue and relief operations and essential services will remain a working day.

On Wednesday, the state government declared July 3 as a public holiday for all government offices, including Public Sector Undertakings/corporations/autonomous bodies/societies under the Government of Manipur.