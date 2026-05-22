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Manipur police chief appointed security secretary at Centre

The Centre appoints Manipur police chief Rajiv Singh as Secretary (Security), overseeing VIP protection amid ongoing ethnic clashes in the state.

Published on: May 22, 2026 07:14 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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The Centre on Thursday appointed Manipur police chief Rajiv Singh as the Secretary (Security), according to an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). Singh, a 1993-batch IPS officer, served as the Director General of Manipur police for nearly three years.

Manipur police chief Rajiv Singh.(File)

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Rajiv Singh, IPS (TR:1993), Director General of Police, Government of Manipur to the post of Secretary (Security) in the Cabinet Secretariat with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post, or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” the DoPT order said.

Singh had taken charge as the police chief of Manipur on May 30, 2023, in the early days of the Meitei-Kuki clashes in the state. A day after the Meitei-Kuki clashes broke out on May 3, the government had transferred the then police chief, P Doungel(1998 IPS batch), who is from the Kuki-Zo community.

The ethnic clashes had also led to an ethnic divide in the force, with Meitei police shifted to the valley while Kuki-Zo officers were shifted to the hill districts. Interestingly, the second most senior officer in the police then was Doungle’s brother C Doungel(1990 IPS batch).

 
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