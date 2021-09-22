Manipur ranks third in food safety index among small states

Manipur ranked third among India’s small states behind Goa and Meghalaya in this year’s State Food Safety Index (SFSI), released by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) under the Union health ministry, data shows.

Gujarat topped the ranking among the large states with 72 points followed by Kerala (70) and Tamil Nadu (64) in the second and third place respectively.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday released the report for 2020-21. The SFSI ranking is an effort to measure food safety standards across the nation. According to FSSAI, the SFSI Index is prepared for three categories - large states, small states and Union Territories to ensure comparability among similar entities.

The minister felicitated nine leading states and Union Territories (UTs) based on the 2020-21 ranking. Human resources and institutional data, compliance, food testing- infrastructure and surveillance, training and capacity building, consumer empowerment are the criteria on which states’ performances are weighed for the ranking.

The minister also flagged off 19 mobile food testing vans to supplement the food safety ecosystem across the country. The total number of such mobile testing vans has now reached 109, the ministry said.