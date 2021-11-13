Manipur terror attack: Close watch on Myanmar border, Army chief general briefed on ambush

Following the dastardly attack on the convoy of the commanding officer of an Assam Rifles unit on Saturday, the security on theMyanmar border has been strengthened as the attackers are believed to have infiltrated into India from Myanmar. The Army headquarters is closely monitoring the situation and Army chief general MM Naravane has been briefed on the ambush, government sources told news agency ANI. Operations have been launched in the area of the attack to nab the terrorists involved. The border is on the close watch so that the terrorists can't escape, reports said.

No terrorist organisation has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, though Manipur-based People's Liberation Army is suspected to be behind the attack. Colonel Viplav Tripathi, his wife and son were among the seven killed in the attack that took place on Saturday morning when the colonel was going to supervise a civic action programme in Churachandpur district, bordering Myanmar.

The area where the terror strike took place is also close to the border.

The terrorists first carried out an IED attack on the convoy and then a firefight between the soldiers and the terrorists ensued. It is not yet known whether the terrorists suffered any casualties.

Saturday's terror attack is the first major attack on security forces since June 4, 2018 when an Army convoy was similarly targeted in Chandel district resulting in the death of 18 personnel and injury to others, PTI reported. Since then, terror activities abated in the state.

The Assam Rifles said it suspected the People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak behind the attack as the PREPAK remembrance day is celebrated on 12/13 November.