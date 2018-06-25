Manipur university exams deferred amid demands for vice-chancellor’s resignation

Authorities at Manipur University were forced on Monday to defer this year’s post-graduate examinations after the indefinite shutdown by students calling for the removal of its vice-chancellor affected all departments and centres at its Canchipur campus near state capital Imphal.

The Manipur University Students Union (MUSU) launched the shutdown on May 30 demanding removal of vice-chancellor Adya Prasad Pandey over 15 allegations of financial and administrative irregularities, including regular “unofficial” tours and violation of the university act.

The union has also alleged that the university has been witnessing a series of crisis arising out of the mismanagement and disappointments in academic and administrative matters.

Pandey said on Sunday, speaking for the first time in more than half a month, he had come to serve the university and that he was trying his best to resolve the ongoing crisis. But he failed to give any time frame to bring an amicable solution to the crisis.

The Manipur University Teachers Association (MUTA) in an emergency meeting on Monday demanded the constitution of a high-level enquiry commission immediately to look into the allegations against Pandey. The association also demanded Pandey’s immediate resignation in the “academic interest” of the university.

Its emergency executive committee resolved to participate in the joint sit-in protest with the students’ union and Manipur University Staffs Association (MUSA) scheduled to be held on June 26, according to general secretary Prof L Shanjukumar.

The association and locals near the university have urged authorities to resolve the ongoing crisis at the earliest.

“The present scenario in our university is affecting our academic career. So, the authorities should resolve the issue without delay,” an MA student said on the condition of anonymity.

Union ministry of human resource development’s joint secretary GC Hosur came to Imphal to take a stock of the situation and went back after meeting chief minister N Biren and the university students.