Manipur unrest: Protests, twin shutdown disrupt normal life in areas of Imphal after suspected militant attacks

Normal life in several hills and valley districts of Manipur has been disturbed after the twin shutdown related to two incidents of suspected militant attack earlier this month.

Manipur unrest

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One incident took place on April 7, in which two children were killed in a bomb attack in Bishnupur's Tronglaobi. In another incident, a retired Army man was killed during an ambush allegedly by Kuki militants near Litan village, on April 18.

What happened

A 5-year old boy and his 6-month-old sister were killed while sleeping, and their mother was injured, in a bomb attack that took place at Tronglaobi in Bishnupur district.

The incident took place on April 7, with the protest ongoing since April 11.

Following this, three protestors were killed during a CRPF firing in Gelmol village in Churachandpur, a Kuki-Zo-dominated district. The government imposed a three-day suspension of internet service on April 7, citing “volatile law and order situation,” HT reported.

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{{^usCountry}} While broadband services, specifically Internet Leased Line and Fibre to the Home connections, were conditionally restored on April 8, restrictions on mobile internet continued in a phased manner. The ban was eventually lifted on Saturday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While broadband services, specifically Internet Leased Line and Fibre to the Home connections, were conditionally restored on April 8, restrictions on mobile internet continued in a phased manner. The ban was eventually lifted on Saturday. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 6 injured in clashes {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 6 injured in clashes {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Clashes broke out between security forces and protestors at a torch rally in Manipur’s Thangmeiband region in Imphal on Saturday, in which six people were injured. The 6 people also included three CRPF personnel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Clashes broke out between security forces and protestors at a torch rally in Manipur’s Thangmeiband region in Imphal on Saturday, in which six people were injured. The 6 people also included three CRPF personnel. {{/usCountry}}

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Security forces blocked protestors from marching towards Khwairamband Ima market, which led to a confrontation in West Imphal's Thangmeiband, Sagolband and Uripok areas.

Security forces began lathi-charging, fired tear gas shells, mock bombs, rubber bullets, and live rounds to control the protestors. On the other hand, protestors also retaliated by throwing stones and firing slingshots.

Following the clashes, several civil bodies, including Meira Paibis (a collective of Meitei women), called for a 5-day total shutdown effective from Sunday midnight.

Also read: Manipur govt asks dept heads to take action against absent employees during shutdown protest

Twin shutdown

The shutdown led to the closure of several marketplaces. Educational institutions remained shut, and public transport remained off the roads in all five valley districts, news agency PTI reported.

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Sit-ins were held against the killings in various parts of Imphal valley ,including at Uripok and Nagaram locality.

Also read: Many anti-social elements taking part in night torch rallies: Manipur Police

Meanwhile, another shutdown was called by the The United Naga Council from Monday to condemn the death of a retired Army man in another suspected militant attack. On April 18, an ex-serviceman of the Indian Army was allegedly killed during a an ambush by suspected Kuki militants near Litan village, HT reported earlier.

People continued protests on Tuesday demanding justice over the killings. A protestor and social activist, Rohan Philem, told ANI that the protest will keep going until “justice is served.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akansha Purohit ...Read More Akansha Purohit is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she is part of the online news desk. She began her journey with the organisation as an intern and later joined the newsroom in a full-time editorial role. With close to a year of experience at Hindustan Times, she contributes to the daily news cycle by writing, curating, and editing digital content. Her work primarily focuses on national and international news, along with explainers that simplify complex developments and ongoing issues. She also writes on matters of public interest, and handles blogs with live updates. Akansha holds a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi, and completed her postgraduate studies in Digital Media from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. During her postgraduate programme, she worked on several research and journalism projects that strengthened her reporting, editing, and digital storytelling skills. Read Less

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