Manipur violence: Army soldier injured in ‘unprovoked’ firing in Imphal west; operations on

An Indian Army soldier was injured after miscreants resorted to unprovoked firing from Kanto Sabal towards Chingmang village in Manipur's Imphal West on the intervening night of Sunday, the Army said on Monday.

Tyres and construction materials set on fire by miscreants amid ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, in Imphal East district, Friday. (PTI)

“Armed miscreants resorted to unprovoked firing from Kanto Sabal towards Chingmang village during night of 18/19 June. Army Columns resorted to controlled retaliatory fire keeping in view presence of villagers in the area. One Army Soldier sustained Gun Shot Wound, evacuated to Military Hospital Leimakhong and is stable,” the Spear Corps of the Indian Army tweeted.

Additional columns have been inducted in the area and joint operations are in progress, the Army added.

Over 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence in Manipur, which has been continuing for more than a month now.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts of Manipur to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meanwhile, at least 196 people from Manipur fled to Mizoram in the past two days, raising the total number of displaced people staying at shelters in the state to 11,699.

As of Sunday, the Kolasib district hosts 4,250 displaced people, while 3,825 have taken refuge in Aizawl and 2,845 in Saitual, according to the Mizoram home department statement.

The remaining 779 people took shelter in eight districts- Champhai, Lunglei, Mamit, Hnahthial, Serchhip, Siaha, Khawzawl and Lawngtlai, it said.

The state government and village authorities have set up 35 relief camps.

However, the majority of the displaced people belonging to the Zo ethnic tribes are staying at their relatives' places while others also live in rented houses.

(With inputs from agencies)

