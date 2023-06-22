Manipur on boil: Assam Rifles troops exchange gunfire with unknown men | Top updates

Assam Rifles troops exchanged gunfire with unknown men early Thursday morning at North Boljang in Manipur’s Imphal West district, reported PTI citing people familiar with the matter. The report suggests that the situation has been brought under control and combing operations are underway. The exchange of fire occurred amid fresh bouts of violence in the strife-torn Manipur where armed forces have been deployed to bring the situation under control and crack down on rioters. Indian army soldiers patrol during a security operation in hill and valley areas in the northeastern state of Manipur, India.(Reuters / File)

Several incidents of violence were reported on Wednesday, including a blast in a parked car at Kwakta in Bishnupur district. Eyewitnesses informed security personnel that the blast happened within minutes of the driver exiting the vehicle around 7.15 pm, officials said. Three civilians sustained injuries in the incident and were rushed to the Bishnupur hospital.

Union home minister Amit Shah, meanwhile, has called an all-party meeting on June 24 in the national capital to discuss the situation in the northeastern state.

"Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah has convened an all party meeting on 24th June at 3 PM in New Delhi to discuss the situation in Manipur," a home ministry spokesperson tweeted.

On Wednesday, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi issued an appeal for peace in Manipur and said the unprecedented violence has left a deep wound on the nation's conscience. In a video message shared by the Congress, Gandhi expressed her condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones and said she was sad that people were forced to flee the only place they called home and leave behind all that they had built over their lifetime.

"For nearly 50 days, we have witnessed a great human tragedy unfolding in Manipur. The unprecedented violence that has devastated the lives of people in your state and uprooted thousands has left a deep wound in the conscience of our nation," she said in her message.

"It is heartbreaking to witness our brothers and sisters who have coexisted peacefully turn against each other," she added.

