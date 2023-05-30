'Manipur situation nothing to do with…': CDS Anil Chauhan as toll rises to 80

The challenges in Manipur have not disappeared, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Tuesday, but hoped that things will settle down in some time. He added that the situation in the northeastern state now is not related to insurgency.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan.(ANI file)

“The situation in Manipur is nothing to do with counter-insurgency and is primarily a clash between two ethnicities. It's a law and order kind of situation and we are helping the state government. We have done an excellent job and saved a large number of lives. The challenges in Manipur have not disappeared and it will take some time but hopefully, they should settle down,” Chauhan told reporters.

The toll from clashes since ethnic rioting began on May 3 in Manipur has gone up to 80. The CDS's statement comes even as Union home minister Amit Shah landed in Manipur on Monday night, aiming to defuse ethnic tensions in the northeastern state, while security forces continued to fend off sporadic bursts of violence and apprehend people allegedly stealing and stockpiling weapons in the restive region.

Chauhan was in Pune on Tuesday to review the passing out parade of the 144th course of the National Defence Academy (NDA).

"The Army, Assam Rifles were deployed in Manipur before 2020. Since the challenges of the northern borders were far more, we were able to withdraw the Army. Since the insurgency situation had normalised, we were able to do that," he added.

On China's PLA along the northern borders

In his address to the cadets, Chauhan spoke out the deployment of China's PLA (People's Liberation Army) along the northern borders. “The PLA deployment on the northern borders is not increasing day by day, it is at the same level as it was in 2020. So there is a challenge and the armed forces are taking all kinds of steps so that there is no untoward situation...We have been able to get back to all places except 2-Depsang and Demchok and negotiations are on…,” the CDS said.

