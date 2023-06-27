‘Victims in relief camps to get financial assistance of 1000’: CM Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday said his government will provide a one-time assistance of ₹1000 to those living in relief camps because of ethnic rioting in the state.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh(ANI)

This financial assistance will be given so that the inmates can buy clothing and personal belongings, Singh said at a relief camp in the Khuman Lampak Sports Complex in Imphal East district, where 106 women and children are staying.

Around 50,000 people are now staying in over 300 relief camps across the state since the violence started early last month.

"The government has decided to give ₹1000 to those staying in the relief camps. The financial assistance will be given through the respective district authorities," the chief minister told reporters.

A section of the displaced people got the assistance during the day.

Singh also visited a relief camp Lamphelpat in Imphal West district and interacted with the inmates.

“The state government is committed to assist the affected people and providing basic needs to the victims. Extended financial aid & assistance as a part of the ongoing measures to provide relief and rehabilitation to the displaced persons,” he tweeted later.

Stating that what has happened in the state is “very unfortunate”, Singh told reporters that relentless efforts of various groups including women’s organisations besides the state machinery have helped the situation improve a lot.

Singh said the Centre is monitoring the situation in the state round the clock and the state machinery is working to provide support to all.

"Some 40,000 security personnel were deployed at vulnerable areas where militants have the potential to attack," he said.

Singh said that during his visit to New Delhi on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured him that the Centre will look into the militant activities prevalent in the hill areas.

The chief minister said he had also informed Shah that the state government is working hard to make sure that there is no unrest in the valley areas.

"The government is working hard to provide settlement for those displaced in the aftermath of the violence,” he said.

Singh had said last week that his government will build 3,000-4,000 pre-fabricated houses to accommodate people who had to flee from their houses during the ongoing violence in the northeastern state.

“Construction for providing settlement to displaced individuals from Imphal East including Ikou area has already commenced near Sajiwa jail. Efforts are on to inaugurate it within 10 weeks and accordingly shift the displaced individuals there.

"For those displaced from Churachandpur district, temporary settlement will be built at Kwakta in Bishnupur district. When the situation improves, all the displaced will once again return to their respective places," the chief minister said.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state so far.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.