Manipur violence live: Fresh violence erupted in the northeastern state of Manipur on Saturday night after protestors, agitated by the killing of six people by militants in the Jiribam district, attacked the residences of three state ministers and six MLAs earlier, including Chief Minister N Biren Singh's ancestral house. ...Read More
Enraged protestors torched the houses of PWD Minister Govindas Konthoujam at Ningthoukhong, Hiyanglam's BJP MLA Y Radheshyam at Langmeidong Bazar, Wangjing Tentha's BJP MLA Paonam Brojen in Thoubal district and Khundrakpam's Congress MLA Th Lokeshwar in Imphal East district, the officials said.
However, in response, the government imposed indefinite prohibitory orders in five districts and suspended internet services in parts of the state.
The outrage sparked after the bodies of two women and a child, missing since Monday from a displaced persons' camp, were recovered from the Barak River in Jiribam on Saturday. Three other bodies, including a woman and two children, were found on Friday night.
Security personnel, including Assam Rifles, BSF and state forces, fired several rounds of tear gas shells, and rubber bullets to disperse the protesters and foiled the attempt to damage Singh's house, officials said.
Manipur violence live updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday cancelled his rallies in poll-bound Maharashtra and is headed back to Delhi, according to sources.
The home minister is likely to hold a meeting to review the situation in the northeastern state, the sources said.
Meanwhile, a team of central security officers is expected to visit Manipur soon to assess the situation and assist the state government in tackling the situation, they said.
The legislators and their family members were not at home when the angry mob stormed their residential compounds, vandalised properties and set the houses on fire, police said, adding the houses were partially burnt in the incidents.
Manipur violence live updates: Irate mobs set fire to the residences of three more BJP legislators, one of whom is a senior minister, and a Congress MLA in various districts of Imphal Valley, PTI reported.
A mob attempted to storm the personal residence of chief minister N Biren Singh on Saturday evening, triggering a major escalation between security forces and the protesters.