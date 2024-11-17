Manipur violence live: Fresh violence erupted in the northeastern state of Manipur on Saturday night after protestors, agitated by the killing of six people by militants in the Jiribam district, attacked the residences of three state ministers and six MLAs earlier, including Chief Minister N Biren Singh's ancestral house. ...Read More

Enraged protestors torched the houses of PWD Minister Govindas Konthoujam at Ningthoukhong, Hiyanglam's BJP MLA Y Radheshyam at Langmeidong Bazar, Wangjing Tentha's BJP MLA Paonam Brojen in Thoubal district and Khundrakpam's Congress MLA Th Lokeshwar in Imphal East district, the officials said.

However, in response, the government imposed indefinite prohibitory orders in five districts and suspended internet services in parts of the state.

The outrage sparked after the bodies of two women and a child, missing since Monday from a displaced persons' camp, were recovered from the Barak River in Jiribam on Saturday. Three other bodies, including a woman and two children, were found on Friday night.

Security personnel, including Assam Rifles, BSF and state forces, fired several rounds of tear gas shells, and rubber bullets to disperse the protesters and foiled the attempt to damage Singh's house, officials said.