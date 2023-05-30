Mamata slams Amit Shah over delay in visiting violence-hit Manipur

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday hit out at Union home minister Amit Shah over his “delayed” visit to the violence-hit Manipur, saying that “the Centre should have gone to the state before”, but they “did not have the time”.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo)

“What will they do by going now? So many people have died. No one knows how many have died. The country wants to know the real picture in Manipur,” Mamata Banerjee told the media.

Earlier in the day, Amit Shah visited Churachandpur - where some of the worst riotings took place recently - to hold talks with Kuki civil society leaders. On this, the West Bengal CM said, “I wrote a letter (to the Home Minister) yesterday stating that I want to go to Manipur for a day to meet the peace-loving people. I sent the letter yesterday, and that is the reason why he (Amit Shah) has gone there today.”

“I want to be with the people of Manipur … I have no intention to breach any protocol but wish to be with the peace-loving people of the state,” she added.

Amit Shah arrived in Manipur on Monday night and held a high-level meeting with chief minister N Biren Singh, and other leaders. He also held consultations with stakeholders on Tuesday starting with a breakfast meeting with a group of women leaders, as part of his initiative to bring peace to the violence-hit state.

Earlier in the day, the Centre announced that it will give a compensation of ₹10 lakh to the kin of those who died during the ethnic conflict in Manipur. They will also provide one member of the family with a job.

Tensions began in Manipur since May 3 after an interethnic violence erupted during a solidarity march called by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in protest against an April 19 Manipur high court order directing the state government to consider giving Centre Scheduled Caste (ST) reservation to the Meitei community.

At least 80 people have been killed in the violence so far. Thousands of people have been displaced and over 2,000 houses have been burned down across the state.

According to reports, around 10,000 personnel of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, besides those from other paramilitary forces have been deployed to bring back normalcy in the northeastern state.

(With inputs from agencies)