Cong delegation meets Manipur governor, seeks list of crimes against women in state

All India Mahila Congress Committee (AIMC) President Netta D'Souza on Friday met with the Governor of Manipur Anusuiya Uikey to discuss the safety of women amid the national outrage over the viral video, in which three women were paraded naked and groped by a mob.

Netta D'souza, president of All India Mahila Congress seen addressing the gathering during a protest against the alleged Violence in Manipur at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, India, (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

After the meeting, speaking to the reporters, D'Souza said that an AIMC delegation met with the Governor and spoke to her about “what all the women of India feel about the situation” in the state. She also said that it has come to light that 100 such cases have occured in the state.

She added, “She heard us, she has been very graceful and assured us that she will try her best to ensure that the women be safe in Manipur.”

Saying that the motive of the meeting with Uikey was to ensure the safety of Manipur's women, D'Souza added, “We do not want any woman, be it from any caste, any community, any party, being harassed and molested. We do not want any violence against women.”

A massive outcry sparked across the nation on Wednesday after a May 4 video showing three women being paraded naked by a mob went viral on social media. Several Opposition leaders have demanded CM N Biren Singh's resignation and the imposition of President's Rule in the state.

D'Souza also sought a list of all the FIRs that have been registered in the violence-struck state of Manipur since the tensions began. D'Souza said that Uikey ensured the Congress Mahilla delegation that she would speak to the Director General of Police of Manipur and get a list of all such cases.

Maintaining that the security and safety of women should be the top priority of the Manipur government, she added, “so that those women are taken care of and the culprits are punished”.

Further, D'Souza also said, “We want peace in Manipur. Our hearts go out to all those women who have been affected over the past three months in Manipur. My request to all the women of Manipur is that please know that all the women of India are with you. Stand by each other, be with each other and Manipur will emerge stronger.”

Congress leader Pawan Khera seeks President rule in Manipur

Congress leader Pawan Khera attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday questioning that if the latter could go to Manipur to seek votes, why couldn't he visit the state to urge the people to unite.

Khera, who is the Congress's chairman of media & publicity department, further inquired if the prime minister did not think he had any moral authority left to bring the people of Manipur together.

Khera urged President Droupadi Murmu to dismiss the state government. He said, “Now, this country has hope only from the President Droupadi Murmu ji, who has struggled her way to reach here. We hope from you President ji, we urge you to use the powers you possess under the Constitution to dismiss the Manipur government, which is more concerned on how the video went viral not because there are thousands of cases like that.”

Manipur Violence

Over 150 people have died and another 40,000 have been displaced since violence between the tribal Kukis and the Meiteis, the dominant community in Imphal Valley, erupted on May 3. The violence in Manipur was triggered during a protest against a court order for granting scheduled tribe status to Meities. The authorities later imposed a curfew and banned the internet.

