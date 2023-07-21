‘Crocodile tears’: Mehbooba Mufti slams BJP over Manipur viral video incident

Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Friday launched an all out attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led dispensation over the Manipur viral video incident, in which two women were paraded naked in the strife-torn northeastern state. Mufti said the saffron party is shedding "crocodile tears" on women's safety while failing to take action against sexual molesters. Members of Tamil Nadu Youth Congress during a protest against the central government regarding the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur.(PTI)

Mufti slammed the government's flagship initiative "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" (Save the daughter, educate the daughter) as mere lip service, claiming that it loses significance when political interests are involved. Follow Manipur violence LIVE news updates here.

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir also criticised the decision to grant bail to self-styled godman and rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and outgoing Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The bail orders were granted yesterday, sparking widespread public outcry.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the controversial leader of the Dera Sacha Sauda sect, has been serving a 20-year sentence in connection with a rape case - was granted a 30-day temporary release.

While former Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is accused of sexual harassment cases from six women grapplers, was also granted bail by a Delhi court.

"On the heels of (the) BJP shedding crocodile tears on a gruesome incident that shocked the world, a prowling predator who takes advantage of female wrestlers is granted anticipatory bail. Another rapist masquerading as a godman is released on parole. The message from the ruling party is clear -- 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' isn't worth fighting against sexual molesters who secure (the) BJP's political interests," the PDP chief said in a tweet.

Omar Abdullah, the National Conference vice-president, also, hit out at BJP leader Dilip Ghosh for his remarks that the opposition was bringing up baseless issues to disrupt the Parliament.

"For the BJP what is happening in Manipur is a 'baseless issue'," Abdullah said on Twitter.

Anger spills on Manipur street

A huge protest was held in Manipur's Churachandpur after the video of two women being paraded naked amid ethnic clashes went viral. The disturbing video from May surfaced on July 19 on social media. Congress women workers also staged a protest in Delhi over the situation in Manipur. The police have arrested four people including the man who was seen in the viral video.

