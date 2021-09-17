Manipur’s special oranges, chillis get GI tag

Manipur’s Tamenglong orange, a species of the mandarin family, and a unique fruit crop found in the state, along with Hathei, a special chilli variety, have acquired the Geographical Indication (GI) tag.

Confirming this in a tweet on Friday, Manipur chief minister Nongthombam Biren Singh wrote, “What a great start to the day for Manipur! I’m really happy to share that 2 (two) products of Manipur viz Hathei Chilly & Tamenglong orange have been granted GI tag.”

“This is a historic milestone in the history of Manipur which will increase the income of the farmers immensely,” he said.

The GI status is an indication that identifies goods as produced from a particular area which has special quality attributable to its geographical origin.

Manipur Organic Mission Agency (MOMA) applied for GI tags for Tamenglong orange and Sirarakhong Hathei chilli in 2019. MOMA’s project director K Debdutta Sharma said the GI certificates will be issued shortly.

Tamenglong orange is a unique fruit crop found mostly in Tamenglong district which contributes over 50% of the state’s annual production.It is famous especially for its well blended sweetness and acidic taste.

On the other hand, Hathei chilli, one of the best varieties of chillies with a distinct flavour and colour, grows in Sirarakhong village in Ukhrul district.

Manipur has been promoting these two produce by celebrating the Orange Festival every December and Sirarakhong Hathei festival every August for over a decade now.

Manipur black rice, scented glutinous rice which has been cultivated in the state over centuries and it is characterised by its special aroma, bagged GI tag in May 2020. Earlier Kachai Lemon, a unique lemon variety which grows at Kachai village in Ukhrul district, was also accorded GI registration tag.