Manish Kr Gupta gets additional charge as DDA vice president

Manish Kumar Gupta, a 1991 AGMUT officer, was with the South Delhi Municipal Corporation as additional commissioner and then as commissioner from 2011-2014.
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 28, 2021 04:01 PM IST
The next two months are important for the DDA as it will hold public consultations to finalise the Master Plan of Delhi-2041. (Courtesy-.indianbureaucracy.com)

Manish Kumar Gupta, who is currently the principal commissioner land management at the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), has been assigned additional charge of vice-chairman of the authority, according to a housing and urban affairs ministry order.

Anurag Jain, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, who took charge as DDA vice-chairman in June last year, was recently transferred as secretary of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Gupta, a 1991 AGMUT officer, was with the South Delhi Municipal Corporation as additional commissioner and then as commissioner from 2011-2014. Gupta has been given the additional charge till November 2021.

DDA officials said that the next two months are important as the land-owning agency will be holding public consultations to finalise the Master Plan of Delhi-2041. The DDA plans to finalise the MPD-2041 by the end of this year.

