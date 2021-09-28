Manish Kr Gupta gets additional charge as DDA vice president

Manish Kumar Gupta, who is currently the principal commissioner land management at the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), has been assigned additional charge of vice-chairman of the authority, according to a housing and urban affairs ministry order.

Anurag Jain, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, who took charge as DDA vice-chairman in June last year, was recently transferred as secretary of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Gupta, a 1991 AGMUT officer, was with the South Delhi Municipal Corporation as additional commissioner and then as commissioner from 2011-2014. Gupta has been given the additional charge till November 2021.

DDA officials said that the next two months are important as the land-owning agency will be holding public consultations to finalise the Master Plan of Delhi-2041. The DDA plans to finalise the MPD-2041 by the end of this year.