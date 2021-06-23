Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi, Ritu Kumar summoned by ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday summoned fashion designers Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi and Ritu Kumar in connection with a money laundering case.

The top designers were summoned by the national agency in connection with its probe against Punjab MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira.

They have been asked to report to the ED headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday and Friday.

The probe agency wants clarifications from them regarding a few cash payments they received, officials familiar with the developments said.

In March 2021, the ED had raided Khaira's properties in connection with a 2015 Fazilka drug smuggling case, against which the MLA had moved Punjab and Haryana high court. Following the raids, ED had claimed that in about 12 years, Rs4.86 crore were deposited in his bank accounts but his declared income to the income tax department stood at Rs99 lakh.

The ED had also moved before the agency’s adjudicating authority on April 4, seeking its permission to open Khaira's electronic devices, including his phones, against which the MLA filed a fresh plea in the court.

The authority had then issued show-cause notice to Khaira on April 12, asking him why the agency should not be allowed to examine his electronic devices. In response, Khaira said the act would amount to a breach of privacy.

