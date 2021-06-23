Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi, Ritu Kumar summoned by ED
india news

Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi, Ritu Kumar summoned by ED

The Enforcement Directorate summoned designers Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi and Ritu Kumar in connection with its probe against Punjab MLA and Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira.
By Neeraj Chauhan | Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 06:25 PM IST
Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi, Ritu Kumar were summoned by ED on Wednesday.(HT )

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday summoned fashion designers Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi and Ritu Kumar in connection with a money laundering case.

The top designers were summoned by the national agency in connection with its probe against Punjab MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira.

They have been asked to report to the ED headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday and Friday.

The probe agency wants clarifications from them regarding a few cash payments they received, officials familiar with the developments said.

In March 2021, the ED had raided Khaira's properties in connection with a 2015 Fazilka drug smuggling case, against which the MLA had moved Punjab and Haryana high court. Following the raids, ED had claimed that in about 12 years, Rs4.86 crore were deposited in his bank accounts but his declared income to the income tax department stood at Rs99 lakh.

The ED had also moved before the agency’s adjudicating authority on April 4, seeking its permission to open Khaira's electronic devices, including his phones, against which the MLA filed a fresh plea in the court.

The authority had then issued show-cause notice to Khaira on April 12, asking him why the agency should not be allowed to examine his electronic devices. In response, Khaira said the act would amount to a breach of privacy.

(More details are awaited)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
manish malhotra sabyasachi mukharji sabyasachi mukherjee enforcement directorate
TRENDING NEWS

‘Auto correct’ gets new meaning in this video, Anand Mahindra finds it hilarious

Sagarika Ghatge shares adorable pics with Zaheer Khan. Netizens react

Ananya Birla posts pics of family wearing matching fluorescent shorts

Wasim Akram helps upside down turtle to get into water, shares video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP