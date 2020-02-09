Manish Sisodia answers how he is spending time now that Delhi has voted

india

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 14:24 IST

After a blistering election campaign and a tense day of polling, Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was seen relaxing at his home on Sunday.

Manish Sisodia, known as the trusted lieutenant of Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal, shouldered the responsibility of tackling the aggressive campaign mounted by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The AAP was under attack from several BJP leaders led by Union home minister Amit Shah based on the planks of Hindutva and nationalism and its strident opposition to the protests at Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The AAP, on the other hand, tried to hard-sell its development agenda and focussed on its work over the last five years, such as fixing government schools and healthcare in the Capital.

Manish Sisodia tweeted what he was doing after the voting day on Saturday.

“Someone asked me - what are you doing after polling! What is a better option than listening to innocent laughter!” the AAP leader tweeted.

He also tweeted pictures of him playing with two children in the sun.

Before that Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said it was a dream come true for him that education remained the most important poll issue in the Delhi Assembly election.

“I had a dream five years ago ... I wish elections in our country are held on the issue of education. Today, I am happy that this dream is coming true. Yesterday, education was the most important issue among the people of Delhi, especially the youth, while they voted” he posted.

Sisodia is aiming for a hat-trick from the Patparganj assembly seat.

Exit polls for the Delhi assembly election have forecast a comfortable win for the ruling AAP. The AAP had scored an overwhelming victory in the last assembly polls in 2015, winning 67 seats and reducing the BJP to three. Congress had drawn a blank.

The results will be declared after the counting of votes on February 11.