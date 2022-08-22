Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Manish Sisodia claims 'got BJP offer that all CBI, ED cases will be closed...'

Published on Aug 22, 2022 10:47 AM IST

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is facing a CBI probe into an alleged liquor scam.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia speaks during a press conference in New Delhi on August 20, 2022.(AFP)
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday claimed that he has received an offer by the BJP to vertically split the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in an alleged quid pro quo amid a CBI probe into the excise policy.

“My reply to the BJP is - I am a descendant of Maharana Pratap, a Rajput. I will cut off my head but will not bow down to the corrupt and conspirators. All the cases against me are false. Do what you want to do,” Sisodia dared BJP in a tweet in Hindi.

AAP has dismissed the allegations, calling them politically motivated. Delhi chief minister and party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal earlier accused the BJP-led central government of misusing the central investigative agencies to topple elected governments across the country while "inflation and unemployment are skyrocketing."

“Rupee is falling, people are troubled by inflation, unemployment is at a high -- these people are playing 'CBI-ED', and are busy toppling governments chosen by people and trading barbs the whole day,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Who do people talk to about their issues and whom should they go to? How will the nation progress like this?"

