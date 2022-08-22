AAP opportunistic, but Cong's position...: Omar Abdullah on CBI probe on Sisodia

National Congress leader Omar Abdullah on Sunday criticised the Congress's stand on CBI probe into Delhi liquor policy as the party demanded the resignation of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia after he has been named as accused no. 1 in CBI's FIR. When the agencies go after the Congress, they are discredited, but when they go after the AAP, their credibility is restored, Omar said asking, "How does this work?" Also read | Can’t progress like this: Delhi CM; Kejriwal ‘nervous’, says BJP

"I am not disputing the opportunistic politics of AAP," the former J&K chief minister said asserting that J&K has seen 'AAP's opportunism' first hand in 2019.

I agree with you entirely. I’m not disputing the opportunistic politics of AAP. J&K has seen it first hand in 2019. My limited point was about the Congress’s contradictory positions where the investigative agencies are concerned. https://t.co/rsaw2iw7s9 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 21, 2022

The chinks in the opposition unity have come out in the open after Congress didn't criticise the CBI raids on Manish Sisodia which came days after it took to the street to protest ED questioning Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case.

On Sunday, the Congress demanded Sisodia's resignation and said AAP can't hide behind the education policy debate.

Trinamool, CPI-M slammed the CBI action against Sisodia, while the BJP has dragged Telangana chief minister KCR into the controversy. It claimed that KCR's family members were present at a meeting on Delhi liquor policy and some Hyderabad-based individuals got liquor licences in Delhi.

The Aam Aadmi Party hit back the CBI action against Sisodia saying it's politically motivated. Asserting cooperation with the investigation, Sisodia said the Centre is targeting Kejriwal as it will be Movi versus Kejriwal in 202.

