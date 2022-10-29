Amid Telangana poaching row, Sisodia steps up attack on BJP over 'Op Lotus'

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday yet again launched an attack on the BJP amid a controversy over alleged attempts to poach TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) MLAs. Earlier this week, arrests were made in the southern state as huge amounts of cash was seized, which was allegedly meant for horse-trading. Addressing a briefing on Saturday, Sisodia said: “Today, a huge example has come to the fore of Operation Lotus, which is being carried out by the BJP. The way they buy legislators, they topple the elected governments.. such links have been found in Delhi and Telangana.”

'Operation Lotus' is a term which has been used by the BJP rivals to allege attempts of horse-trading.

Referring to the October 27 raids in Telangana's Cyberabad, when three men were held, Sisodia said that an amount worth ₹100 crore was seized. “All three men are linked to the BJP. There were attempts to poach four TRS MLAs. On October 28 (Friday), audio clips surfaced, which further gave details of the conspiracy,” the AAP leader said.

Ramachandra Bharathi, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy were the three men held on Thursday.

Saying that a new audio clip has surfaced, Sisodia claimed that conversations point to attempts of poaching of 43 Delhi MLAs. After playing a clip, the Delhi deputy CM told reporters: “You would be able to recall how offers were made to me and other AAP MLAs in Delhi (by the BJP). Now this audio reveals that touts are operating in Delhi ‘in the same way’ as in Telangana. To buy 43 MLAs in Delhi, ₹1,075 crore has been arranged. Where has this money come from? All this should be investigated.”

"They (BJP) tried to do this in Delhi and Punjab but they were unsuccessful. Similar attempts have been made in eight states. In Telangana, Op Lotus has been exposed," Sisodia - who is on the radar of the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy case - further shared.

While the BJP is yet to respond to Sisodia's fresh attack, on Friday, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the BJP’s Telangana chief, took an oath at the Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy Temple that his party was not involved in any poaching attempt.

“In the holy abode of Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, swore that BJP is not involved in the alleged poaching of 4TRS MLAs,” he had tweeted along with a video.

