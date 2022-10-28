Home / India News / 'BJP not involved in poaching TRS MLAs': Leader's oath at shrine amid row| Video

Updated on Oct 28, 2022 05:31 PM IST

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the BJP’s Telangana chief, posted a video taking an oath.

BySwati Bhasin

A BJP leader on Friday shared a video of himself taking an oath at the Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy Temple in Telangana as he stressed that his party was not involved in the alleged poaching of the MLAs of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). “In the holy abode of Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, swore that BJP is not involved in the alleged poaching of 4TRS MLAs,” tweeted Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the BJP’s Telangana chief, along with the video.

His party colleague - Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, BJP state general secretary, Andhra Pradesh - also tweeted the clip. And in the post was a dare for the ruling party in the state. “Telangana BJP President Shri @bandisanjay_bjp mgaru swore to Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy that BJP is not involved in the poaching of TRS MLAs. I dare @TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS family to do the same in their “alleged” involvement in Delhi liquor scam (sic)," he wrote. The tweets come amid a row over the claims of the poaching attempts. Earlier this week, the Cyberabad Police had held three men with “large amount of cash” that was allegedly meant to lure the legislators.

“We took three people – Nanda Kumar, owner of Deccan Pride Hotel in Hyderabad, Swami Ramachandra Bharati alias S Satish Sharma from Faridabad near Delhi and Simha Yajulu from Tirupati – into custody. We also seized huge amount of cash from them,” Cyberabad police commissioner Stephen Raveendra said, HT had reported. "It was the four MLAs who gave us information about the covert operation. They told us that they were contacted by certain people who asked them to defect from the TRS and join the BJP. In return, they were offered prominent posts, contracts and huge cash,” he further added.

Amid the controversy, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged a collusion on Thursday. "Both these parties are involved in toppling of governments. They only help each other," he told a briefing.

  Swati Bhasin
    Swati Bhasin

    A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

