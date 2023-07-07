Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk | Reported by Neeraj Chauhan
Jul 07, 2023 08:10 PM IST

ED attaches assets worth ₹52.24 crore of Manish Sisodia, others in excise policy case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday attached assets worth 52.24 crore of senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia, along with other accused in connection with alleged money laundering case linked with Delhi's excise policy. The attached assets include two properties of the former Delhi deputy chief minister and his wife Seema Sisodia along with a bank balance of 11 lakh.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia(HT)

Businessmen Amandeep Singh Dhall, Gautam Malhotra and Rajesh Joshi are among others whose assets have been attached.

The attachment also includes movable assets worth over 44.29, land/flat of other accused, according to a statement.

Sisodia was arrested by ED in the case in March and is currently in judicial custody. He moved Supreme Court for bail on Thursday.

ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) alleged that the excise policy 2021-22 by the Delhi government that granted licenses for liquor trading enabled cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who allegedly paid bribes for the process. AAP had strongly denied the charges.

