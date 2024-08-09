Manish Sisodia granted bail on these 4 conditions in Delhi excise policy case

The Supreme Court granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on Friday in the corruption and money laundering cases related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. AAP leader Manish Sisodia's bail granted by Supreme Court.

The bench, comprising Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan, noted that Manish Sisodia has been in custody for 17 months without the trial starting, which has deprived him of his right to a speedy trial.

Manish Sisodia’s bail conditions:

The Supreme Court has set conditions for Manish Sisodia’s bail. He must:

1. Furnish a bail bond of ₹10 lakh with two sureties.

2. Surrender his passport to the police station.

3. Report to the investigating officer twice a week – on Mondays and Thursdays.

4. Refrain from attempting to influence witnesses or tamper with evidence.

Manish Sisodia gets bail: What Supreme Court said?

The court rejected the Enforcement Directorate's request to impose restrictions on Manish Sisodia's access to the secretariat or chief minister's office, similar to the conditions previously set for Arvind Kejriwal while granting bail.

The Supreme Court ruled that it would be unjust to force Manish Sisodia to seek bail from lower courts.

The court stressed that bail should be the rule, not jail.

Sisodia, the former Delhi deputy chief minister, was arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023, for alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22. The ED arrested him on March 9, 2023, in connection with a money laundering case.

He resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28 last year, and has been in custody for 17 months without a trial starting.

He was granted bail in both the cases separately probed by ED and CBI.