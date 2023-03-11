Manish Sisodia lodged in ‘VVVIP’ ward with 'sevadars': Sukesh Chandrasekhar writes to Delhi L-G

Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who was recently arrested in a fresh money laundering case linked to duping of former Religare promoter Malvinder Singh's wife, shot a new letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena claiming that arrested AAP leader Manish Sisodia is lodged in a "VVVIP" ward of Delhi’s Tihar Jail which has “wooden flooring” in addition to other amenities. He said such amenities so far have been given only to “high profile” inmates, The Indian Express reported.

Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar at Patiala House court for appearing in connection with a money laundering case in New Delhi on Friday, (PTI)

The letter comes even as Sisodia has sent a message from the Tihar jail, saying imprisonment may pose difficulties for him but it cannot break his spirit. "Saheb, you can trouble me by putting me in jail, but you cannot break my spirit. The British rulers also troubled the freedom fighters but their spirits did not break -- Manish Sisodia's message from jail," read a tweet in Hindi from the AAP leader's official Twitter handle.

Chandrasekhar also accused chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP of spreading “false stories” regarding Sisodia’s incarceration with gangsters and the consequent threat to his life.

“Mr. Manish Sisodia is lodged in Ward No. 9 of Jail-1, which is a VVVIP ward in all of Tihar Jail. It’s a special ward for high profile of VIP prisoners which is almost 20,000/- sq.ft. gated special ward in where only 5 cells are present,” Chandrasekhar alleged.

He added that this jail had “…wooden flooring and all amenities” including “an exclusive large garden to walk around, a special badminton court, and a dining area”.

“This ward has till date housed VIP/high profile inmates like Suborotho Roy of Sahara, Mr. Kalmadi, Mr. Amar Singh, Mr. A. Raja and recently Sanjay Chandra of Unitech, and I myself was lodged in the said ward from 2017/2018 on the instructions of Satyender Jain,” the 'conman' said, adding that “only few old inmates and sevadars” had been lodged with Sisodia “for his comfort” instead of gangsters or “serious criminals” as alleged by AAP.

Chandrasekhar sought Saxena's urgent intervention regarding the false stories being spread by the Aam Aadmi Party regarding Sisodia.

“Sir, Mr. Sisodia is being well taken care in this VVVIP ward, and all these allegations are well planned and orchestrated by Mr. Kejriwal, Satyender Jain and the jail administration,” he alleged.

“I humbly request for your urgent intervention in the interest of justice as I am a witness against AAP, and kindly request you to initiate an urgent enquiry on VVVIP facilities currently given to Mr. Sisodia… and also to take action against…officers…in the interest of my safety,” he added.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested the AAP leader on February 26 in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) too earlier this week.

The fresh charges against Chandrashekhar pertain to ₹3.5 crore that Malvinder Singh's wife Japna is alleged to have paid after she was conned that this money would be used to bail her husband out.

Malvinder Singh is currently lodged in jail in a case against him linked to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Limited (RFL).

Chandrashekar was earlier arrested by the ED in a PMLA case where he is alleged to have duped Aditi Singh, the wife of Malvinder Singh's brother Shivinder Singh.

