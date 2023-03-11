Manish Sisodia's message from Tihar jail: ‘Saheb, you can trouble me, but…’

Arrested Aam Aadmi leader Manish Sisodia has sent a message from Delhi's Tihar jail, saying imprisonment may pose difficulties for him but it cannot break his spirit. AAP leader Manish Sisodia being brought to Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the Delhi excise policy case in New Delhi on Friday.(PTI)

Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26 in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22. On Thursday, he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

"Saheb, you can trouble me by putting me in jail, but you cannot break my spirit. The British rulers also troubled the freedom fighters but their spirits did not break -- Manish Sisodia's message from jail," read a tweet in Hindi from the AAP leader's official Twitter handle.

Sisodia resigned from the Delhi cabinet following his arrest by the CBI.

The Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday sent Sisodia to the ED remand till March 17 in the excise policy case. The court said he is being remanded to custody for a period of 7 days for the purposes of his “detailed and extensive interrogation and confrontations”.

During the hearing, senior advocate Dayan Krishnan, appearing for Manish Sisodia, opposed the ED plea seeking Sisodia's 10-day custody. The agency said that it is seeking 10-day custody to interrogate Sisodia to identify the modus operandi and to confront other persons who have been summoned.

The ED told the court that Sisodia had purchased SIM cards and mobile phones in other people's names.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in the liquor policy case on February 26 and was sent to 14-day judicial custody on March 6. The ED also made another arrest in the case earlier, as it took Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai into its custody.

