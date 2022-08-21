Manish Sisodia shares PM Modi's old video on CBI, says, 'Seasons change but...'

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday shared an old video of PM Modi speaking on the politicisation of CBI when he was the chief minister of Gujarat. Remembering a famous couplet, Sisodia tweeted, "Even seasons change slowly but the wind is also surprised at your speed of change, sir." The Delhi minister is facing a CBI investigation in the Delhi excise policy case. On Friday, the agency raided his residence for 16 hours and he has been named as accused no. 1 in the case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video shared by Sisodia, Narendra Modi can be seen slamming the politicisation of the CBI and how Gujarat ministers and officers were being harassed by the agency. "If you don't listen to this statement of Narendra Modi on CBI raids, you will be deprived of learning a great truth," Sisodia said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Saturday, Sisodia launched a direct attack on PM Modi and said the 2024 Lok Sabha election will be Modi versus Kejriwal. He said liquor policy or the alleged corruption is not BJP's agenda; their agenda is to block Kejriwal who, as Sisodia said, has emerged as a national alternative after AAP's victory in Punjab. Sisodia said it does not suit PM Modi, who has the national mandate, to 'conspire' against the opposition where they are in power in the states. Sisodia on Saturday said he might get arrested in a few days but nothing will come out of BJP's 'vendetta politics' against Kejriwal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON