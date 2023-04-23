Manish Tewari’s praise for Rahul Gandhi as he vacates Delhi bungalow: ‘conducted himself with…’

Congress MP Manish Tewari heaped praise on senior party leader Rahul Gandhi after he vacated his official bungalow on Sunday and shifted to his mother Sonia Gandhi’s residence in the national capital. Tewari said that Rahul Gandhi has conducted himself with exemplary dignity and grace, a trait which, according to him, is lacking in today's political milieu.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi vacates his official bungalow at 12, Tughlaq Lane.

“@RahulGandhi has conducted himself with exemplary dignity & grace . A trait that is sadly missing in our political milieu today,” the Lok Sabha member from Anandpur Sahib said.

Tewari was part of the so-called G-23, a now largely defunct group of dissenting senior leaders within Congress critical of the party leadership and its functioning. In August 2020, they wrote a letter to then Congress president Sonia Gandhi, expressing their concerns about the party's state of affairs and calling for an overhaul of the party's leadership and decision-making processes. Tewari, however, later extended his support to Mallikarjun Kharge, instead of his fellow G-23 leader Shashi Tharoor, for the top party post.

Rahul Gandhi vacated his official bungalow at 12, Tughlaq Lane almost a month after he was disqualified from Lok Sabha following his conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case. The former MP from Kerala’s Wayanad was first allotted the government bungalow after he won from Amethi in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections.

“The people of Hindustan gave me this house for 19 years. I want to thank them. There is a price for speaking the truth these days. Whatever the cost, I will pay it,” he said, adding he would continue to raise issues of price rise and corruption with double the force.

“I have no problem even if it has been snatched away from me. This house was given to me by the people of India. I will stay with the former Congress president (Sonia Gandhi) at 10 Janpath for some time and then find some other way,” Gandhi said.

