Manjinder Singh Sirsa breaks down after Moose Wala's murder: ‘Arvind Kejriwal has 90 security men’

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa got emotional while addressing a press conference after seeing the grief-stricken mother of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday.

“I had no words to express when a mother says 'please shot me as well, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann,” Sirsa said as he choked up for a bit.

He also demanded an FIR against chief minister Bhagwant Mann over "negligence of chief ministerial duties".

"Sidhu Moose Wala was a prominent singer. Due to the dirty politics of Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, he was fatally attacked in which he lost his life. Firstly, they withdraw security of people and then publish their names, I warned this can be dangerous," Sirsa said.

He alleged that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP MP Raghav Chadha travel with 90 security personnel and 45 gunmen respectively, but they took away the security of a popular Punjabi singer.

Addressing the same press conference, party spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that the secret list which had the names of those whose security was removed was made public.

"In a way, it was an open invitation to murderers, that you can do you work … Arvind Kejriwal is responsible for this murder," Patra said

Earlier he tweeted, "How did such a sensitive document of @PunjabGovtIndia become public!! I demand strict action against those who leaked a confidential list of people whose security was withdrawn by Govt of Punjab. First, you withdrew security and then you make them vulnerable by leaking their names!" he further said.

The BJP leader also urged the Union home ministry to order an enquiry into the matter.

"I urge @HMOIndia to order an enquiry into how & who leaked the confidential list of people whose security was withdrawn by @AAPPunjab Govt @ArvindKejriwal and @BhagwantMann are responsible for the brutal killing of #SidhuMoosewala whose security was withdrawn yesterday," he added.

Born on June 17, 1993, Moose Wala, whose real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, belonged to the Moosewala village which is situated in Punjab's Mansa district.

The singer was widely known for his gangster raps, held a degree in electrical engineering. He learnt music during his college days and after completing his education, he moved to Canada.

