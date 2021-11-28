Mann Ki Baat Highlights: ‘Covid not gone yet’ warns PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in the 83rd edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat on Sunday.
In his address, Modi saluted the country's soldiers ahead of the Navy Day and National Flag Day to be celebrated next month. He also saluted the security forces ahead of the golden jubilee of the 1971 war.
Mentioning the Ayushmann Bharat health mission, he said the scheme was for the “poor, middle class and ordinary” families. He also interacted with a beneficiary of the scheme and called upon more people to reap its benefits and spread awareness about it among others.
India was in a way, a “leader” in the field of start-ups, Modi said and highlighted the number of Unicorn companies in the country. He said that the country's youth were providing solutions to global problems through their innovations.
Sun, 28 Nov 2021 11:36 AM
‘Corona is not gone yet' cautions Modi
In his closing note, Modi cautioned that the Covid-19 pandemic is not over yet and it was the responsibility of everyone to take precautions against the disease.
Sun, 28 Nov 2021 11:33 AM
PM Modi mentions BR Ambedkar's death anniversary on Dec 6
“In the month of December another big day comes for us from which we can take inspiration. It is the death anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar on December 6. Baba Saheb had devoted his entire life to discharge his duties for the country and society. We countrymen should never forget that the basic spirit of our constitution expects from all of us to discharge our duties,” Modi said.
Sun, 28 Nov 2021 11:30 AM
Indian startsups providing solutions to global problems through their startups, says Modi
Modi said that there are over 70 startups in India that have crossed the valuation of more than 1 billion. “Many Indians are providing solutions to global problems through their startups,” he said.
Sun, 28 Nov 2021 11:29 AM
‘India leading the world in field of startups’: Modi
“This is the era of startup and it is also true that today in the field of startups in a way India is leading the world. Year after year starts ups are getting record investments. This sector is growing at a very fast pace. Even in small cities of the country the reach of start ups has increased. Now-a-days the word Unicorn is very much discussed,” said PM Modi.
Sun, 28 Nov 2021 11:23 AM
‘Shows the zeal of people’, says Modi about revival of Noon river in Jalaun, UP, by locals
Modi said that Jyotsna from UP wrote to him sharing the efforts of locals to revive the Noon river in Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh and said it “shows the zeal of the people that where there is a will, there is a way.”
Sun, 28 Nov 2021 11:17 AM
Modi says ‘interesting history’ between Australia and Bundelkhand's Jhansi, mentions Rani Laxmi Bai's lawyer John Lang
“When Jhansi's queen Laxmi Bai was fighting a legal battle against East India Company, her lawyer was John Lang, who was an Australian. He stayed in India and fought a case on behalf of Rani Laxmi Bai,” said Modi.
Sun, 28 Nov 2021 11:11 AM
‘Bliss of Vrindavan is infinite, attracts people from around world’: Modi
“Vrindavan attracts people from all around the world. No one can fathom the bliss of Vrindavan, its infinite,” PM Modi said.
Sun, 28 Nov 2021 11:09 AM
PM praises ‘Azaadi Ki Kahaani Bacchon Ki Zubani’ programme in Delhi
“Delhi recently celebrated ‘Azaadi Ki Kahaani Bacchon Ki Zubani’ with children through beautiful poems in which children from Nepal, Mauritius, Tanzania, New Zealand and Fiji also participated, putting forth their creativity and India’s history in the most dynamic way,” Modi said.
Sun, 28 Nov 2021 11:07 AM
Modi remembers soldiers, their families ahead of Navy Day, National Flag Day
“In the next 2 days we will be stepping into the last month of the year 2021 in which we will be celebrating Navy Day and National Flag Day. I would like to salute the brave sons and mothers who have been involved in the defence sector,” said PM Modi.
Sun, 28 Nov 2021 11:04 AM
WATCH | PM Modi addresses 83rd Mann Ki Baat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 83rd edition of the Mann Ki Baat programme.
Sun, 28 Nov 2021 10:55 AM
