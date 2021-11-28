Mann Ki Baat Highlights: ‘Covid not gone yet’ warns PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in the 83rd edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat on Sunday.

In his address, Modi saluted the country's soldiers ahead of the Navy Day and National Flag Day to be celebrated next month. He also saluted the security forces ahead of the golden jubilee of the 1971 war.

Mentioning the Ayushmann Bharat health mission, he said the scheme was for the “poor, middle class and ordinary” families. He also interacted with a beneficiary of the scheme and called upon more people to reap its benefits and spread awareness about it among others.

India was in a way, a “leader” in the field of start-ups, Modi said and highlighted the number of Unicorn companies in the country. He said that the country's youth were providing solutions to global problems through their innovations.