Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates: ‘After Chandrayaan-3, G20 doubled the joy of every Indian,’ says PM Modi
- Mann Ki Baat LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been addressing his monthly radio programme since October 2014.
Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 105th episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, on Sunday. The show series serves as a platform for Modi to share inspiring life stories from across India, discuss current national developments, highlight achievements, and touch upon significant news events since the last episode. The programme will be aired at 11am.
In the previous episode, the 104th, Modi delved into the historic Chandrayaan-3 mission focusing on the successful 'soft landing' the Vikram lander made on the Moon's south pole. He also extended greetings for ‘World Sanskrit Day’, celebrated on August 31, emphasising the language's significance and its status as one of the world's oldest languages and referred to as the “mother of many modern languages”. Modi commended the efforts to promote Sanskrit in recent times.
In the same episode, 'Har Ghar Tiranga' was acknowledged in celebration of India's Independence Day on August 15, with Modi noting that more than 10 crore people had submitted selfies with the national flag. Additionally, he extended warm wishes to the people of India for Raksha Bandhan.
The inaugural episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' was aired on October 3, 2014.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sun, 24 Sep 2023 11:35 AM
Mann Ki Baat LIVE: West Bengal's Shakuntala Sardar is inspiration for many women, says PM Modi
Modi said, "When intentions are firm and there is a passion to learn something, no work remains difficult. Smt. Shakuntala Sardar of #WestBengal has proven this to be absolutely correct. Today, she has become an inspiration for many other women."
Shakuntala Sardar of Jangal Mahal in the state has been creating designs on 'Sal' leaves using a sewing machine, which has transformed the lives of her entire family.
- Sun, 24 Sep 2023 11:28 AM
Mann Ki Baat LIVE: ‘Commendable rise in numbers of lions, tigers, leopards and elephants,’ says PM Modi
“During the last few years, in the country, a commendable rise has been observed in the numbers of lions, tigers, leopards and elephants,” PM Modi said.
- Sun, 24 Sep 2023 11:23 AM
Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates: PM Modi plays song by German girl, who is an Indian culture enthusiast
During this Mann Ki Baat episode, Modi played two Indian songs sung by German girl Cassandra Mae Spittmann. He stated, "I wholeheartedly appreciate Germany's Cassandra Mae Spittmann's passion for Indian culture and music. Her efforts are going to captivate every Indian."
- Sun, 24 Sep 2023 11:19 AM
Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates: ‘Ghoda Library’ in Uttarakhand's Nainital gets a mention
PM Modi said, “In our country education is always seen as a service. I have come to know about some youth of Uttarakhand, who are working for the education of children with the same spirit. Some youth in Nainital district have started unique ‘Ghoda Library’ for children.”
“It is true that today's era is of Digital Technology and E-Books, but still books always play the role of a good friend in our lives. Hence, we should motivate children to read books,” Modi further said.
Modi also mentioned Hyderabad's Akarshana Satish, a seventh-grade girl who initiated a unique effort related to libraries in the city.
"I have come to know of a similar unique effort related to libraries in Hyderabad. Here, daughter Akarshana Satish, studying in seventh grade, has achieved remarkable feats. At just 11 years of age, she is managing not one or two, but seven libraries for children," he said.
- Sun, 24 Sep 2023 11:16 AM
Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates: ‘G20 University Connect Programme’
PM Modi in his 105th episode of Mann Ki Baat said that many prestigious institutions like IITs, IIMs, NITs and Medical Colleges will participate in G20 University Connect Programme.
“A special mention is required on the way India's youth power associated itself with this event during the #G20. Throughout the year, programs related to G-20 were held in many universities of the country,” Modi said.
- Sun, 24 Sep 2023 11:11 AM
Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates: Modi mentions the upcoming ‘Word Tourism Day’
“Two days from now, the 27th September, is 'WorldTourismDay'. Some people view tourism just as a means of touring and travelling, but a very big aspect of tourism is related to employment,” Modi said on Mann Ki Baat episode.
- Sun, 24 Sep 2023 11:08 AM
Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates: G20 doubled the joy of every Indian, says PM Modi
“My family members, after the success of Chandrayaan3, the grand hosting of G20 doubled the joy of every Indian. BharatMandapam has turned out to be a celebrity in itself. People are taking selfies with it and also posting them with pride,” says PM Modi.
- Sun, 24 Sep 2023 11:06 AM
Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates: Modi mentions 80 lakh views garnered by Chandrayaan-3 mission video on YouTube
PM Modi mentioned the over 80 lakh views garnered by the video during the Chandrayaan-3 Mission's landing on the Moon's south pole. The Vikram lander, along with the Pragyan rover, touched down on the lunar surface on August 23, and that day has been declared as 'National Space Day.'
“When the lander of Chandrayaan3 was about to land on the Moon, crores of people were simultaneously witnessing each and every moment of this event through different mediums. More than 80 lakh people watched this incident on #ISRO's YouTube Live Channel,” Modi said.
- Sun, 24 Sep 2023 11:00 AM
Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates: PM Modi begins addressing 105th episode
PM Modi's address on 105th episode of monthly radio programme, ‘Mann Ki Baat’ begins.
- Sun, 24 Sep 2023 10:54 AM
Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates: G20 Summit likely to get a mention in the upcoming episode
In the upcoming episode of PM Modi's monthly radio program, the two-day G20 Summit hosted by India, which the central government has described as a 'successful event' involving as many as 40 heads of states and several global organizations, is likely to be mentioned.
On Friday, PM Modi interacted with the 'Team G20' at Bharat Mandapam here and attributed the success of the G20 Summit to them. "We got praise from everywhere and it is because of the hard work of all functionaries. The credit for the G20 Summit's success goes to all of you (Team G20)," Modi said.
- Sun, 24 Sep 2023 10:44 AM
Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates: PM Modi to address 105th episode of his monthly radio programme today
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 105th episode of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday. The previous episode, the 104th, was delivered on August 27 and featured discussions on various significant national developments such as the Chandrayaan-3 mission and Independence Day celebrations.