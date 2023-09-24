Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates: ‘After Chandrayaan-3, G20 doubled the joy of every Indian,’ says PM Modi

Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 105th episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, on Sunday. The show series serves as a platform for Modi to share inspiring life stories from across India, discuss current national developments, highlight achievements, and touch upon significant news events since the last episode. The programme will be aired at 11am. Prime Minister Narendra Modi(ANI)

In the previous episode, the 104th, Modi delved into the historic Chandrayaan-3 mission focusing on the successful 'soft landing' the Vikram lander made on the Moon's south pole. He also extended greetings for ‘World Sanskrit Day’, celebrated on August 31, emphasising the language's significance and its status as one of the world's oldest languages and referred to as the “mother of many modern languages”. Modi commended the efforts to promote Sanskrit in recent times.

In the same episode, 'Har Ghar Tiranga' was acknowledged in celebration of India's Independence Day on August 15, with Modi noting that more than 10 crore people had submitted selfies with the national flag. Additionally, he extended warm wishes to the people of India for Raksha Bandhan.

The inaugural episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' was aired on October 3, 2014.