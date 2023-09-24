News / India News / Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates: ‘After Chandrayaan-3, G20 doubled the joy of every Indian,’ says PM Modi
Live

Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates: ‘After Chandrayaan-3, G20 doubled the joy of every Indian,’ says PM Modi

Sep 24, 2023 11:35 AM IST
OPEN APP

Mann Ki Baat LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been addressing his monthly radio programme since October 2014.

Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 105th episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, on Sunday. The show series serves as a platform for Modi to share inspiring life stories from across India, discuss current national developments, highlight achievements, and touch upon significant news events since the last episode. The programme will be aired at 11am.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi(ANI)

In the previous episode, the 104th, Modi delved into the historic Chandrayaan-3 mission focusing on the successful 'soft landing' the Vikram lander made on the Moon's south pole. He also extended greetings for ‘World Sanskrit Day’, celebrated on August 31, emphasising the language's significance and its status as one of the world's oldest languages and referred to as the “mother of many modern languages”. Modi commended the efforts to promote Sanskrit in recent times.

In the same episode, 'Har Ghar Tiranga' was acknowledged in celebration of India's Independence Day on August 15, with Modi noting that more than 10 crore people had submitted selfies with the national flag. Additionally, he extended warm wishes to the people of India for Raksha Bandhan.

The inaugural episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' was aired on October 3, 2014.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 24, 2023 11:35 AM IST

    Mann Ki Baat LIVE: West Bengal's Shakuntala Sardar is inspiration for many women, says PM Modi

    Modi said, "When intentions are firm and there is a passion to learn something, no work remains difficult. Smt. Shakuntala Sardar of #WestBengal has proven this to be absolutely correct. Today, she has become an inspiration for many other women."

    Shakuntala Sardar of Jangal Mahal in the state has been creating designs on 'Sal' leaves using a sewing machine, which has transformed the lives of her entire family.

  • Sep 24, 2023 11:28 AM IST

    Mann Ki Baat LIVE: ‘Commendable rise in numbers of lions, tigers, leopards and elephants,’ says PM Modi

    “During the last few years, in the country, a commendable rise has been observed in the numbers of lions, tigers, leopards and elephants,” PM Modi said.

  • Sep 24, 2023 11:23 AM IST

    Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates: PM Modi plays song by German girl, who is an Indian culture enthusiast

    During this Mann Ki Baat episode, Modi played two Indian songs sung by German girl Cassandra Mae Spittmann. He stated, "I wholeheartedly appreciate Germany's Cassandra Mae Spittmann's passion for Indian culture and music. Her efforts are going to captivate every Indian."

  • Sep 24, 2023 11:19 AM IST

    Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates: ‘Ghoda Library’ in Uttarakhand's Nainital gets a mention

    PM Modi said, “In our country education is always seen as a service. I have come to know about some youth of Uttarakhand, who are working for the education of children with the same spirit. Some youth in Nainital district have started unique ‘Ghoda Library’ for children.”

    “It is true that today's era is of Digital Technology and E-Books, but still books always play the role of a good friend in our lives. Hence, we should motivate children to read books,” Modi further said.

    Modi also mentioned Hyderabad's Akarshana Satish, a seventh-grade girl who initiated a unique effort related to libraries in the city.

    "I have come to know of a similar unique effort related to libraries in Hyderabad. Here, daughter Akarshana Satish, studying in seventh grade, has achieved remarkable feats. At just 11 years of age, she is managing not one or two, but seven libraries for children," he said.

  • Sep 24, 2023 11:16 AM IST

    Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates: ‘G20 University Connect Programme’

    PM Modi in his 105th episode of Mann Ki Baat said that many prestigious institutions like IITs, IIMs, NITs and Medical Colleges will participate in G20 University Connect Programme.

    “A special mention is required on the way India's youth power associated itself with this event during the #G20. Throughout the year, programs related to G-20 were held in many universities of the country,” Modi said.

  • Sep 24, 2023 11:11 AM IST

    Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates: Modi mentions the upcoming ‘Word Tourism Day’

    “Two days from now, the 27th September, is 'WorldTourismDay'. Some people view tourism just as a means of touring and travelling, but a very big aspect of tourism is related to employment,” Modi said on Mann Ki Baat episode.

  • Sep 24, 2023 11:08 AM IST

    Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates: G20 doubled the joy of every Indian, says PM Modi

    “My family members, after the success of Chandrayaan3, the grand hosting of G20 doubled the joy of every Indian. BharatMandapam has turned out to be a celebrity in itself. People are taking selfies with it and also posting them with pride,” says PM Modi.

  • Sep 24, 2023 11:06 AM IST

    Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates: Modi mentions 80 lakh views garnered by Chandrayaan-3 mission video on YouTube

    PM Modi mentioned the over 80 lakh views garnered by the video during the Chandrayaan-3 Mission's landing on the Moon's south pole. The Vikram lander, along with the Pragyan rover, touched down on the lunar surface on August 23, and that day has been declared as 'National Space Day.'

    “When the lander of Chandrayaan3 was about to land on the Moon, crores of people were simultaneously witnessing each and every moment of this event through different mediums. More than 80 lakh people watched this incident on #ISRO's YouTube Live Channel,” Modi said.

  • Sep 24, 2023 11:00 AM IST

    Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates: PM Modi begins addressing 105th episode

    PM Modi's address on 105th episode of monthly radio programme, ‘Mann Ki Baat’ begins.

  • Sep 24, 2023 10:54 AM IST

    Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates: G20 Summit likely to get a mention in the upcoming episode

    In the upcoming episode of PM Modi's monthly radio program, the two-day G20 Summit hosted by India, which the central government has described as a 'successful event' involving as many as 40 heads of states and several global organizations, is likely to be mentioned.

    On Friday, PM Modi interacted with the 'Team G20' at Bharat Mandapam here and attributed the success of the G20 Summit to them. "We got praise from everywhere and it is because of the hard work of all functionaries. The credit for the G20 Summit's success goes to all of you (Team G20)," Modi said.

  • Sep 24, 2023 10:44 AM IST

    Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates: PM Modi to address 105th episode of his monthly radio programme today

    "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 105th episode of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday. The previous episode, the 104th, was delivered on August 27 and featured discussions on various significant national developments such as the Chandrayaan-3 mission and Independence Day celebrations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mann ki baat pm modi

India-Canada row: Visa suspension will not affect OCI services, says official

india news
Published on Sep 24, 2023 10:03 AM IST

India has suspended visa services for Canadian citizens citing security threats to its staff in its consulates in Canada

High Commission of Canada in New Delhi, India (Representative Photo)
ByAnirudh Bhattacharyya

School principal, student killed as bus collides with dumper in Rajasthan

Principal and student killed in bus collision with parked dumper in Rajasthan's Barmer.

The tragic incident occurred around 8:00 pm near Sehlau village. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news
Published on Sep 24, 2023 10:01 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

‘Hardeep Nijjar was not simply a plumber’: Ex-Pentagon official slams Canada PM

India-Canada News: Michael Rubin said Justin Trudeau is playing into the hands of people who are looking at Khalistan movement as a movement of ego and profit.

A sign outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara temple is seen after the killing on its grounds in June 2023 of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada. (REUTERS)
india news
Updated on Sep 24, 2023 09:50 AM IST
ByAniruddha Dhar

How Nijjar weaponized Khalistan, Trudeau looked the other way

After the 2020 MoU between the NIA and Canadian RCMP, the former shared detailed intelligence and dossiers on Nijjar's friends but to no avail.

Anti-India posters put up by Khalistanis outside Brampton temple in Canada.
india news
Published on Sep 24, 2023 09:19 AM IST
ByShishir Gupta

Morning briefing: US envoy on Nijjar killing intel, and all the latest news

A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items you should check out

Canadian pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead in the town of Surrey in British Columbia in June. (File image)
india news
Published on Sep 24, 2023 08:52 AM IST
ByNisha Anand

India-Canada news LIVE: US provided Canada intelligence on Nijjar's killing-NYT

India Canada news LIVE updates: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau alleged India's role behind the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Monday.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 Summit in New Delhi. (AP)
india news
Updated on Sep 24, 2023 11:19 AM IST
ByNisha Anand

K Suresh, who was in chair, seeks immediate suspension of BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri

Congress chief whip demands suspension of BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri over communal slurs against BSP lawmaker Danish Ali.

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri speaks in the Lok Sabha during a special session of Parliament in New Delhi on Sept. 21 (PTI)
india news
Published on Sep 24, 2023 06:50 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Indian Navy to muscle up as Pak gets Chinese submarines

India needs more submarines for coastal protection and deterrence against Pakistan and China.

Kalveri, Shishumar and Sindhugosh class of Indian Navy patrolling in Indian Ocean.
india news
Published on Sep 24, 2023 06:45 AM IST
ByShishir Gupta

Nijjar killing: US envoy confirms Canada received Five Eyes intel against India

India-Canada News Updates: Justin Trudeau claimed that Canada shared with India "weeks ago" evidence that it may have been behind the killing of Hardeep Nijjar.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a news conference in Ottawa.(Bloomberg)
india news
Published on Sep 24, 2023 06:38 AM IST
ByAniruddha Dhar

From global north to south, Jaishankar continues bilateral engagements

The external affairs minister is in New York to attend the UN General Assembly.

New York, Sept 23 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Carlos Pinto Pereira, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Guinea-Bissau on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) meeting, in New York on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (Dr. S. Jaishankar twitter)
india news
Published on Sep 24, 2023 04:26 AM IST
ByPrashant Jha, New York

Naidu moves SC against high court order, seeks quashing of FIR in skill development scam

On behalf of Naidu, senior advocate and former advocate general of the state Dammalapati Srinivas, was allowed to be present in the hall during the questioning.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu (PTI)
india news
Updated on Sep 24, 2023 12:02 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

In New York, IBSA commits to working together on global south issues

India, Brazil, and South Africa (IBSA) have called for reformed multilateralism and are planning to add more substance to their trilateral grouping. The three countries, which recently found success at the G20 summit, have agreed to meet again for a stand-alone IBSA meeting in Brazil in early 2024. They are committed to principles such as reformed multilateralism, participatory democracy, and respect for human rights. They also expressed frustration with the slow progress of UN Security Council reform and called for concrete outcomes within a fixed time frame. Additionally, they emphasized the need to implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and address debt vulnerabilities.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during an IBSA meeting with Brazil Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira and South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, in New York. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Sep 24, 2023 12:01 AM IST
ByPrashant Jha

Cauvery water dispute: Kannada outfits call for Bengaluru bandh on Sept 26

The call for the bandh was first made by the Karnataka Water Conservation Committee president, Kurubur Shanthakumar, who announced the Bengaluru bandh over the Cauvery issue on September 26 (Tuesday).

Senior BJP leaders B.S. Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai during a protest against the release of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu from dams in Karnataka, in Bengaluru, on Saturday. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Sep 24, 2023 12:02 AM IST
ByArun Dev

TSPSC Group-1 prelim exam cancelled, Telangana high court asks for retake

The applicants will be notified about the date, when the exam will be conducted again, in the due course.

This is the second time that the same exam has been cancelled. (Wikimedia Commons)
india news
Published on Sep 24, 2023 12:00 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

Assam CM’s wife files 10-crore defamation suit against Congress MP

Rinki’s counsel Devajit Saikia said that they have filed the case at court of civil judge (senior division) of Kamrup Metropolitan on Friday.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi had accused that Riniki’s company had received a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 crore subsidy from the central government (Sonu Mehta/HT)
india news
Updated on Sep 24, 2023 05:16 AM IST
ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha, Silchar
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out