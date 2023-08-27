Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates: PM Modi to address show's 104th episode today
Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 104th episode of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat.
PM Modi Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 104th episode of his monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, August 27. The show is a series by Modi where he shares inspiring life journeys from across India, current developments in the nations, achievements and any prominent news events that happened since the last episode.
The show airs at 11am.
The 103rd edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' was aired on July 30, when Modi mentioned 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign for the first time.
In the latest episode, the success of India's third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 is likely to find a special mention among other topics.
Mann ki Baat started on October 3, 2014.
Follow all the updates here:
- Aug 27, 2023 08:03 AM IST
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi to address 104th episode of monthly show today
PM Modi's ‘Mann Ki Baat’ LIVE: The 104 episode of Mann Ki Baat show will be aired on Sunday at 11 am.
The last show was held on July 30 when topics related to India's independence day celebrations dominated the talks.
The first episode of the show was aired on October 3, 2014.