Mann Ki Baat updates: PM Modi regrets not learning Tamil language, talks about Tamil literature
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed 74th edition of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, at 11am today. During the address, he called stressed the importance of conserving water ahead of summers. The Prime Minister said people have to understand the collective responsibility towards water conservation.
He also lauded the contribution of science in making India a self-reliant nation and called for the people of the country to take forward 'lab to land' mantra.
Further, wishing students ahead of their examinations, PM Modi said, 'Be a warrior, not worrier.' He also invited parents, teachers for their suggestion for "Pariksha pe Charcha."
It was broadcast live on state-run All India Radio at 11am. The programme was also streamed live on the YouTube channels of AIR, PMO and the official channel of Information and Broadcasting Ministry.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sun, 28 Feb 2021 11:56 AM
Catch the rain: PM Modi urges people to conserve water ahead of summers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stressed the importance of conserving water ahead of summers in the country as he addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat. The Prime Minister said people have to understand the collective responsibility towards water conservation. Read more
-
Sun, 28 Feb 2021 11:45 AM
PM Modi urges sports ministry to promote sports commentary in regional culture
"We need to think about promoting commentary of Indian sports in regional languages,' PM Modi said. "We must think about promoting it. I would urge the sports ministry and private institutions to think about it," says PM Modi.
-
Sun, 28 Feb 2021 11:37 AM
Be a warrior, not worrier: PM Modi to students
'Be a warrior, not worrier,' says PM Modi as he wishes students for their exams. He also invites parents, teachers for their suggestion for "Pariksha pe Charcha."
-
Sun, 28 Feb 2021 11:32 AM
Do you ever feel that something is still missing? asks a listener to PM Modi
"I could not make sufficient efforts to learn world's most ancient language Tamil. I could not learn Tamil," says PM Modi in response to a listener's question.
"You have been PM and CM for so many years. Do you ever feel that something is still missing? asks as listener," the listener had asked.
-
Sun, 28 Feb 2021 11:28 AM
PM Modi calls for nature conservation, talks about Assam's Jadev Payeng
To motivate people towards nature conservation PM Modi gives an example of Jadev Payeng of Assam. "He has actively contributed towards 300 hectares plantations in Majuli island in Assam. He has been working for forest conservation and has been inspiring people on plantation and conservation of biodiversity
-
Sun, 28 Feb 2021 11:19 AM
Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan is national spirit: PM Modi
‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan not just a government policy, it’s a national spirit’, said PM Modi. "Today Aatmanirbhar Bharat has become a sentiment growing in the hearts of common man," he also said.
-
Sun, 28 Feb 2021 11:14 AM
Have to take science forward with 'lab to land' mantra: PM Modi
"Today is National Science Day. It is dedicated to the discovery of the 'Raman Effect' by scientist Dr CV Raman. Our youth should read a lot about Indian scientists and understand the history of Indian science," said PM Modi.
"In self-reliant India, there is immense contribution of science. We will have to take science forward with the mantra of "lab to land," he added.
-
Sun, 28 Feb 2021 11:07 AM
PM Modi remembers poet-sant Ravidas
PM Modi begins his address by remembering poet-sant Ravidas. "Sant Ravidas ji always spoke boldly against evils prevailing in society. He made society see the evils and showed the path to remove them," said PM Modi
-
Sun, 28 Feb 2021 11:01 AM
PM Modi to begin his Mann Ki Baat shortly
-
Sun, 28 Feb 2021 10:25 AM
PM Modi to address nation today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through Mann Ki Baat at 11am today.