Catch the rain: PM Modi urges people to conserve water ahead of summers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stressed the importance of conserving water ahead of summers in the country as he addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat. The Prime Minister said people have to understand the collective responsibility towards water conservation. “In most parts of India, rain starts in May-June. Can we start a 100-day campaign from now on to harvest rainwater, to clean the waters around us? With this thinking, a few days from now, the Jal Shakti Abhiyan - 'Catch the Rain' is also being started by the Jal Shakti ministry. The basic mantra of this campaign is - Catch the rain, where it falls, when it falls,” he said.
Prime Minister Modi had appealed to the countrymen to write about freedom fighters and stories of their struggle to mark the country's 75th Independence Day this year in his last Mann Ki Baat episode in January. Mann ki Baat is the PM Modi’s monthly radio programme to the nation, which is broadcasted every month on the last Sunday.
