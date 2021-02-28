On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi lauds contribution of science, pushes for 'lab to land' mantra
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the contribution of science in making India a self-reliant nation and called for the people of the country to take forward 'lab to land' mantra.
“The contribution of science is immense in Aatmanirbhar Bharat. We need to take science forward with the mantra of 'Lab to Land',” the Prime Minister said in his address to the nation on his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat. Modi cited the example of a citizen, Urgain Phuntsog, in Ladakh who is working with innovative techniques to organically grow 20 different crops in a cyclic pattern.
He also remembered scientist Dr CV Raman on National Science Day that marks the discovery of the 'Raman Effect.' Modi urged the youth to read a lot about Indian scientists and understand the history of Indian science.
