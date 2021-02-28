Be warriors not worriers: PM Modi tells students set to appear in exams

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished students who will appear for their examinations in the coming months and said they must compete with themselves rather than others. “The coming months are of special importance in your life. Most young friends will have to appear for their exams. You do remember that you have to become a warrior, not a worrier and appear for the exams smiling and return home smiling. You have to compete with yourself, not against anyone else,” PM Modi said during his Mann Ki Baat programme.

“You have to get enough sleep and manage time well also. Don't stop playing, because those who play will blossom. You have to apply the techniques of revision and smart ways of memorisation, that is to bring out your best in these exams,” he added.

The Prime Minister also said that just like every year he will interact with students and teachers on beating exam stress during his ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ programme and placed a request before parents and teacher.

“But before the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ in March, I request parents and teachers that they must share their experience and their tips. You can share then on MyGov and NarendraModi app. Along with the youth, parents and teachers will also be invited this time during the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme. You will find information about how to participate, how to win prizes, how to get an opportunity to discuss with me on MyGov,” he said.